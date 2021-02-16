Marlies Open the Season with a Win in Winnipeg

ON THE SCORESHEET

Joey Anderson opened the scoring at 5:05 of the first period. Anderson recorded 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) through 44 games last season with the Binghamton Devils.

Tyler Gaudet scored at 2:51 of the second period and 11:44 of the third period. He earlier recorded the primary assist on Anderson's first period goal. This is Gaudet third career three-point game. Gaudet collected 21 points (4 goals, 17 assists) through 58 games with the Marlies last season.

Nick Robertson registered the secondary assist on Anderson's first period goal. This is Robertson's first career AHL point in his first AHL game.

Timothy Liljegren picked up the primary assist on Gaudet's second period goal. Through 40 games last season, Liljegren had 30 points (5 goals, 25 assists).

Hudson Elynuik collected the secondary assist on Gaudet's second period goal. Elynuik had 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) through 53 games in 2020-21.

Joseph Duszak had the primary assist on Gaudet's third period goal. In 23 games with Toronto last season, Duszak registered 18 points (3 goals, 15 assists).

Rourke Chartier recorded the secondary assist on Gaudet's third period goal. This is Chartier's first point with the Marlies.

Andrew D'Agostini stopped 25 of 27 shots he faced. This was D'Agostini's first AHL game. D'Agostini is now 1-0-0-0 on the season with a .926 save percentage and a 2.00 goals against average.

OF NOTE...

The Marlies are 12-4-0-0 in their season openers overall. Toronto is 3-1 when opening their season on the road.

Toronto previously opened their season against Manitoba at home, winning 5-3 on Oct. 9, 2015.

Toronto went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play.

Toronto had a 35-27 edge in shots in all situations. Tyler Gaudet led the Marlies with six shots on goal.

The Marlies are 1-0-0-0 against Canadian Division opponents and 1-0-0-0 against the Manitoba Moose.

RECORD WHEN...

Toronto is 1-0-0-0 when scoring first.

The Marlies are 1-0-0-0 when trailing after the first period and 1-0-0-0 when tied after the second period.

Toronto is 1-0-0 when outshooting their opponent.

Toronto is 1-0-0-0 when not scoring a power play goal and 1-0-0-0 when not allowing a power play goal.

The Marlies are 1-0-0-0 in Monday games and are 1-0-0-0 in February.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: T. Gaudet (2)

Assists: Multiple players (1)

Points: T. Gaudet (3)

PPG: N/A

Shots: T. Gaudet (6)

+/-: T. Gaudet (+3)

PIMS: K. Agostino, R. Clune, H. Elynuik (2)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On what he liked about his team's effort tonight:

Our staff really liked that we built and got better as the game went on. Obviously for both teams and for everyone involved, it's been a long time since we played a game, knocked off some of the rust in the first period but the group stayed really positive, stayed with the game plan and built on it from period to period and got stronger as we went on.

On getting a rounded opinion of his team after 60 minutes of play:

It's definitely nice. To the players in some different spots and get them some reps that they haven't seen in a while. Early on, I didn't know if there was ever going to be a special teams or power play involved in the game but as the second half went on, some calls were made and it was good to get those reps and get those looks.

On forward Tyler Gaudet (2 goals, 1 assist):

I was really impressed with Tyler tonight. He's put in a lot of preparation in the offseason. He's come in this year with a lot of expectations for himself to contribute more offensively as he was disappointed with last year. It's just really nice to see a person who comes to work every day, does things the right way. He's put a process in for himself, has some goals for this season and to be rewarded tonight was nice to see.

On goaltender Andrew D'Agostini's first AHL win:

The guys are really excited for him. His compete level is really high. Any team that see a goalie battling that hard in the net, they want to play hard for him. He did a great job, stayed within his game, made some key saves for us. The team is really happy for him and it was fun to watch him get his first win.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

February 15:

Signed goaltender Jeremy Link to an ATO

February 13:

Loaned forward Adam Brooks from Toronto (NHL)

Returned defenceman Timothy Liljegren on loan from Toronto (NHL)

Reassigned defenceman Martin Marincin by Toronto (NHL) to Toronto (Taxi)

Loaned forward Nick Robertson from Toronto (NHL)

Reassigned forward Scott Sabourin by Toronto (NHL) to Toronto (Taxi)

Loaned defenceman Rasmus Sandin from Toronto (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

February 16 at Manitoba - 8:00 p.m.

February 18 at Manitoba - 7:00 p.m.

February 19 at Manitoba - 5:00 p.m.

February 21 at Stockton - 4:00 p.m.

February 23 at Stockton - 8:00 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: J. Anderson (1) (T. Gaudet, N. Robertson), T. Gaudet (T. Liljegren, H. Elynuik), T. Gaudet (2) (J. Duszak, R. Chartier)

Goaltender: A. D'Agostini (25/27)

Manitoba: D. Chisholm (1) (J. Kovacevic, J. Luoto), C. Perfetti (1) (B. Lynch)

Goaltender: M. Berdin (32/35)

