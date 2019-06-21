Tacoma Drops Series Opener to El Paso on Thursday

Tacoma, WA - Kristopher Negron and Jaycob Brugman each notched two hits and an RBI on Thursday, but the Tacoma Rainiers were defeated by the El Paso Chihuahuas at Cheney Stadium, 10-4.

El Paso (45-27) scored nine runs across the first five frames against Tacoma (34-39) right-handed starter Tyler Cloyd (1-6). The 32-year-old struck out five and walked two in 4 1/3 innings before handing the ball over to Ryan Garton.

Garton surrendered one run and struck out four across 2 2/3 innings and David McKay pitched two shutout frames to close the game, striking out five El Paso hitters.

With the Rainiers behind 3-0 in the second inning, Chris Mariscal lifted a sacrifice fly to right field that scored John Andreoli for Tacoma's first run of the game.

Trailing 9-1 in the fifth, Shed Long singled home Mariscal for the second Rainiers tally.

Tacoma was stymied until the bottom of the eighth when Brugman roped a single that plated Jose Lobaton, followed by Negron's RBI knock that brought in Tim Lopes in the ninth for the game's final run.

With the defeat, the Rainiers fell to 6-6 against El Paso this season, with the Chihuahuas taking the last three match-ups.

The Rainiers will try to even the five-game series against El Paso on Friday. Right-hander Erik Swanson (0-0, 3.75) will take the mound at Cheney Stadium for a 7:05 p.m. PDT start. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

