Game Notes vs. Albuquerque

Tonight's Game

The Aces will go for back-to-back wins tonight with righty Braden Shipley taking the ball for manager Chris Cron. Shipley is coming off two quality starts in a row, one on 6/9 against Memphis tossing six innings allowing two earned runs and one on 6/15 in San Antonio throwing seven innings while surrendering two earned runs on six hits. Shipley and his 22 wins are just three wins away from becoming the Aces all-time leader in wins. For Albuquerque, they will send right-hander Rico Garcia to the mound. The Honolulu, Hawaii product will be appearing in his first Triple-A game tonight after making 13 starts for Double-A Hartford and going 8-2 with a 1.85 ERA.

Promotions:

Fireworks Friday

Stay after the game for the best fireworks show in town! | Presented by Saint Mary's and KRNV News 4

Kids Run the Bases

All kids in attendance are invited to stay after the game to run the bases and high-five Archie at home plate! | Presented by My Kid's Smile & KTVN 2 News

Faith and Family Night

Bring members of your church out to Greater Nevada Field for a fun summer Aces game. Enjoy a pregame concert as well as a Q & A with Reno Aces player about their faith on and off the field! Visit https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/group-outings for more information.

Notes:

First Career Triple-A Hit: Infielder Andy Young notched his first career Triple-A hit last night on a bases clearing triple in the bottom of the eighth inning that proved to be the game winning runs. Young is the sixth player to record their first Triple-A hit in an Aces uniform this season (Young, Joe Robbins, Taylor Widener, Justin Donatella, Marty Herum, Domingo Leyba).

North Dakota Pride: Another note on Andy Young, he was born in West Fargo, North Dakota. Just 17 Major League players in history according to Baseball Almanac have played in the big leagues from "The Peace Garden State," most notably Darin Erstad and Travis Hafner. Just one active player in the Major Leagues is from North Dakota, San Diego Padres' LHP Matt Strahm.

Keep on Homering: The Aces added three more home runs last night giving them 124 home runs on the season, good for third in the Pacific Coast League (El Paso, 157, Round Rock, 128). Their franchise record for home runs on the season came in 2011 when they had 178 dingers on the year. They had 164 home runs in 2018.

Hampson Watch: Reno High School graduate and Albuquerque Isotopes' infielder Garrett Hampson reminded the Biggest Little City of his baseball ability a night ago going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and run scored while playing a solid shortstop in the process. Hampson, who was drafted in the third round in 2016 out of Long Beach State has played 33 games this season in the Major Leagues with the Colorado Rockies. He earned his first big league hit on July 21, 2018 for the Rockies with a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

