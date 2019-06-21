Aces to Host "Home Run for Life" Ceremony Tonight at Greater Nevada Field

Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host their third Saint Mary's "Home Run for Life" ceremony of 2019, featuring Ethan Spence, on Friday, June 21 when the Aces take on the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field.

Since 2014, the Aces and Saint Mary's have been partnered to showcase the "Home Run for Life" program. Once a month, a brave individual in the Northern Nevada community is honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases with each team lining the baselines. The ceremony symbolizes the end of a battle against adversity. Individuals honored had overcome a significant medical event in their life with the help of Saint Mary's personnel.

Ethan was diagnosed with Asthma at the age of 2, so he never really knew what living with healthy lungs was like. As he started to get older, it became more difficult to do sports and live a more active life.

Around the age of 9 years old, Ethan found himself having an asthma attack in the middle of the night. The attack was so bad that he couldn't walk, so he started crawling up the stairs to get to his parents. Luckily, his parents heard him fighting to breathe and rushed him to the hospital.

After decades of being sick and ending up in the hospital, Ethan's dad, who is a Respiratory Therapist at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, talked him into going to see Dr. Jeffrey Bacon, a pulmonologist at Saint Mary's. Dr. Bacon is the only trained physician in Northern Nevada that performs bronchial thermoplasty or (BT), which is a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure for the treatment of severe asthma.

Ethan finished his third treatment of BT in September 2018. After years of being sick, he is now able to wake up with no breathing issues and is finally able to get a gym pass to work out and enjoy his life.

Ethan will round the bases commemorating his "Home Run for Life" in the middle of the second inning Friday night. The Reno Aces and Albuquerque players and staff will be lined up along each baseline to greet him as he makes his way toward home plate while his story of adversity and triumph is publicly announced to the stadium crowd.

