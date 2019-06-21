Braden Shipley, John Ryan Murphy Lift Aces to Second Consecutive Victory

Reno, Nevada - Braden Shipley was in complete control from his first pitch to his 92nd. The right-hander cruised through his 6.1 innings of work tonight while allowing just one run on four hits. With the Isotopes bats held in check, the Reno offense capitalized in the bottom of the sixth inning. A John Ryan Murphy three-run blast gave the home team a 4-1 advantage. Cody Decker provided the final blow with a pinch-hit RBI double in the eighth to seal the 5-1 victory. The win moves Reno to a record of 31-42 with three games remaining against the Isotopes. Southpaw Alex Young will take the mound tomorrow for Archie's Super Birthday Party. Gate at Greater Nevada Field will open at 6:05 p.m. and the first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Archie Bradley Aces Bobblehead, presented by West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital!

Top Performers - Reno

- Braden Shipley (6.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 4 K)

- John Ryan Murphy (2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR)

- Abraham Almonte (2-for-5, R)

Top Performers - Albuquerque

Garrett Hampson (2-for-4, 2B)

Rico Garcia (5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 5 K)

Nelson Molena (1-for-3, R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Saturday June 22 Albuquerque LHP Alex Young vs. LHP Pat Dean 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM NSN (21)

Notes & Information

Proud Pop - The initial round of voting for the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game has come to an end with finalists for the starting spots being named in the American League and National League. The eldest son of Aces manager Chris Cron, C.J. Cron, is one of three American League first base finalists. Other AL 1B finalists include Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians) and Luke Voit (Yankees).

Birthday Time - Archie is calling for all his friends to team up for this birthday party tomorrow night! Wear your favorite super costume to Greater Nevada Field while greeting Archie's super friends & mascots. There will be all kinds of birthday-inspired food and the Aces will be suiting up in special jerseys. There will be an in-stadium live auction during the game for each game-worn jersey, benefitting the Eddy House. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Archie Bradley Aces Bobblehead, presented by West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital!

New Face, New Place - Infielder Carlos Asuaje made his Reno Aces debut tonight at Greater Nevada Field. The left-handed hitter signed a Minor League Free Agent Contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks today and was sent to Triple-A Reno. Asuaje, 27, made his Major League debut with the San Diego Padres on September 21, 2016 after winning the Pacific Coast League Rookie of the Year award. He was a 2016 futures game selection and has been a Mid-Season All-Star three times in his career.

