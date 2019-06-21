Braden Shipley, John Ryan Murphy Lift Aces to Second Consecutive Victory
June 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nevada - Braden Shipley was in complete control from his first pitch to his 92nd. The right-hander cruised through his 6.1 innings of work tonight while allowing just one run on four hits. With the Isotopes bats held in check, the Reno offense capitalized in the bottom of the sixth inning. A John Ryan Murphy three-run blast gave the home team a 4-1 advantage. Cody Decker provided the final blow with a pinch-hit RBI double in the eighth to seal the 5-1 victory. The win moves Reno to a record of 31-42 with three games remaining against the Isotopes. Southpaw Alex Young will take the mound tomorrow for Archie's Super Birthday Party. Gate at Greater Nevada Field will open at 6:05 p.m. and the first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Archie Bradley Aces Bobblehead, presented by West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital!
Top Performers - Reno
- Braden Shipley (6.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 4 K)
- John Ryan Murphy (2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR)
- Abraham Almonte (2-for-5, R)
Top Performers - Albuquerque
Garrett Hampson (2-for-4, 2B)
Rico Garcia (5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 5 K)
Nelson Molena (1-for-3, R)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV
Saturday June 22 Albuquerque LHP Alex Young vs. LHP Pat Dean 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM NSN (21)
Notes & Information
Proud Pop - The initial round of voting for the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game has come to an end with finalists for the starting spots being named in the American League and National League. The eldest son of Aces manager Chris Cron, C.J. Cron, is one of three American League first base finalists. Other AL 1B finalists include Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians) and Luke Voit (Yankees).
Birthday Time - Archie is calling for all his friends to team up for this birthday party tomorrow night! Wear your favorite super costume to Greater Nevada Field while greeting Archie's super friends & mascots. There will be all kinds of birthday-inspired food and the Aces will be suiting up in special jerseys. There will be an in-stadium live auction during the game for each game-worn jersey, benefitting the Eddy House. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Archie Bradley Aces Bobblehead, presented by West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital!
New Face, New Place - Infielder Carlos Asuaje made his Reno Aces debut tonight at Greater Nevada Field. The left-handed hitter signed a Minor League Free Agent Contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks today and was sent to Triple-A Reno. Asuaje, 27, made his Major League debut with the San Diego Padres on September 21, 2016 after winning the Pacific Coast League Rookie of the Year award. He was a 2016 futures game selection and has been a Mid-Season All-Star three times in his career.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2019
- Bees Fall to Grizzlies - Salt Lake Bees
- Grizzlies growl to 12-8 victory over Bees Friday evening - Fresno Grizzlies
- Braden Shipley, John Ryan Murphy Lift Aces to Second Consecutive Victory - Reno Aces
- Redbirds Roll to 14-7 Win in OKC Friday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Missions Edge Chasers 7-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Slug Way to 14-7 Victory over Dodgers - Memphis Redbirds
- Express Prevail 6-5 in 10-Inning Thriller - Round Rock Express
- Missions Winning Streak Halted at Seven - San Antonio Missions
- I-Cubs Fall in 10 - Iowa Cubs
- Back-To-Back-To-Back Homers Lift Sounds to Win - Nashville Sounds
- Three Straight Homers in Ninth Stun 'Cakes - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Omaha Storm Chasers - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes vs. Albuquerque - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (28-44) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (41-32) - Nashville Sounds
- Aces to Host "Home Run for Life" Ceremony Tonight at Greater Nevada Field - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (29-44) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-41) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 21, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- The Fergie Jenkins Foundation Returns to Des Moines - Iowa Cubs
- First Place Missions Begin Nine-Game Homestand Tuesday - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Rally for Stunning 11-10, Walk-Off Victory over River Cats - Las Vegas Aviators
- Chihuahuas Keep Hitting, Win 10-4 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Bees Win on Walkoff Wild Pitch - Salt Lake Bees
- Tacoma Drops Series Opener to El Paso on Thursday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Los Corazones de Reno Earn First Copa Win in History - Reno Aces
- Bees walk-off on Grizz 12-11 despite Raudy Read's grand slam - Fresno Grizzlies
- Nine-run River Cats lead does not hold up in rough loss to Aviators - Sacramento River Cats
- Gonzalez Brilliant But Isotopes Fall, 6-4 - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.