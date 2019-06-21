Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Omaha Storm Chasers
June 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (47-26) at Omaha Storm Chasers (34-39)
Game #74/Road Game #38
Friday, June 21, 7:05 p.m.
Werner Park
MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM
RHP Bubba Derby (3-3, 4.19) vs. LHP Foster Griffin (6-2, 5.35)
June Fireworks: As the weather gets hotter, so do the Missions. Through 17 games in June, the Missions have surpassed their totals from the month of April and are closing in on their totals from May. In 24 games in April, the Missions had 107 RBI and so far in June, the Missions already have 116. In 32 games in May, they had 141 RBI. With 10 scheduled games remaining in June, the Missions need 26 RBI to set a new monthly record. The same goes for hits. In April the Missions had 111 hits and they already have 121 in June. The month of May saw the Missions collect 150 hits. So, they need 30 hits in 10 games to surpass that total.
Second Inning Success: The Missions have an exceptional 39-3 record in games that they lead after six innings and this can be partially attributed to early inning scoring. The Missions score their most runs in the second inning (62) while allowing 33 runs to opponents in the second inning. The next highest inning for the Missions comes in the fourth inning, where they have scored 50 runs.
Loving the Lefties: The Missions have been very successful against southpaw starting pitchers this season. In 19 games against left-handed starters San Antonio is a blistering 15-4. Missions hitters are batting .278 (186-for-669) against lefties compared to .257 (445-for-1729) against right-handers.
Striving For Eleven: The Missions came back to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers in last night's game to give them a seven-game win streak. It is the longest winning streak of the season for the Missions. The last time the Missions won seven games in a row came during their 11-game winning streak from May 1-12, 2018.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING
San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)
You don't have to wait long to see the Missions again! The boys are back in town Tuesday! atmilb.com/2FpJ4yo
San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)
We are one week away from our Used Car Night! Get your tickets today! bit.ly/2L10vcn
TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS
RHP Jon Olczak placed on the Injured List
RHP Luke Barker transferred to San Antonio from Biloxi
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2019
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Omaha Storm Chasers - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes vs. Albuquerque - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (28-44) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (41-32) - Nashville Sounds
- Aces to Host "Home Run for Life" Ceremony Tonight at Greater Nevada Field - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (29-44) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-41) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 21, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- The Fergie Jenkins Foundation Returns to Des Moines - Iowa Cubs
- First Place Missions Begin Nine-Game Homestand Tuesday - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Rally for Stunning 11-10, Walk-Off Victory over River Cats - Las Vegas Aviators
- Chihuahuas Keep Hitting, Win 10-4 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Bees Win on Walkoff Wild Pitch - Salt Lake Bees
- Tacoma Drops Series Opener to El Paso on Thursday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Los Corazones de Reno Earn First Copa Win in History - Reno Aces
- Bees walk-off on Grizz 12-11 despite Raudy Read's grand slam - Fresno Grizzlies
- Nine-run River Cats lead does not hold up in rough loss to Aviators - Sacramento River Cats
- Gonzalez Brilliant But Isotopes Fall, 6-4 - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.