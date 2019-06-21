Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Omaha Storm Chasers

June 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (47-26) at Omaha Storm Chasers (34-39)

Game #74/Road Game #38

Friday, June 21, 7:05 p.m.

Werner Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Bubba Derby (3-3, 4.19) vs. LHP Foster Griffin (6-2, 5.35)

June Fireworks: As the weather gets hotter, so do the Missions. Through 17 games in June, the Missions have surpassed their totals from the month of April and are closing in on their totals from May. In 24 games in April, the Missions had 107 RBI and so far in June, the Missions already have 116. In 32 games in May, they had 141 RBI. With 10 scheduled games remaining in June, the Missions need 26 RBI to set a new monthly record. The same goes for hits. In April the Missions had 111 hits and they already have 121 in June. The month of May saw the Missions collect 150 hits. So, they need 30 hits in 10 games to surpass that total.

Second Inning Success: The Missions have an exceptional 39-3 record in games that they lead after six innings and this can be partially attributed to early inning scoring. The Missions score their most runs in the second inning (62) while allowing 33 runs to opponents in the second inning. The next highest inning for the Missions comes in the fourth inning, where they have scored 50 runs.

Loving the Lefties: The Missions have been very successful against southpaw starting pitchers this season. In 19 games against left-handed starters San Antonio is a blistering 15-4. Missions hitters are batting .278 (186-for-669) against lefties compared to .257 (445-for-1729) against right-handers.

Striving For Eleven: The Missions came back to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers in last night's game to give them a seven-game win streak. It is the longest winning streak of the season for the Missions. The last time the Missions won seven games in a row came during their 11-game winning streak from May 1-12, 2018.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS

RHP Jon Olczak placed on the Injured List

RHP Luke Barker transferred to San Antonio from Biloxi

