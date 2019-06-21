OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 21, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Memphis Redbirds (29-44) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-41)

Game #72 of 140/Home #32 of 70 (11-20)

Pitching Probables: MEM-RHP Harold Arauz (3-1, 4.85) vs. OKC-RHP Brock Stewart (2-4, 6.23)

Friday, June 21, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers seek a third straight home win when they continue ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tonight's game is part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, and the Dodgers will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City against the Memphis Música...Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Dodgers fanny pack, presented by Tyler Media. A mariachi band and folkloric dancers will perform throughout the night and fireworks, presented by Delta Dental, are scheduled to follow the game.

Last Game: Edwin Ríos and Shane Peterson both homered for the OKC Dodgers, while the team's pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts in a 5-3 win against Memphis Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC took the game's first lead in the third inning when pitcher Tony Gonsolin grounded a RBI single up the middle for a 1-0 lead. Memphis took a 2-1 edge in its next at-bat, hitting four straight singles, including RBI knocks by Kramer Robertson and Conner Capel. The Dodgers knotted the score in the bottom of the fifth when Connor Joe grounded into a fielder's choice to bring home a run. Ríos homered on a fly ball out to center field to push the Dodgers into a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Later in the inning, Errol Robinson added a RBI single. Robertson hit a RBI double to cut the Dodgers' lead to 4-3 in the eighth. The Dodgers got the run back in the bottom of the frame when Peterson homered to make it 5-3. Gonsolin allowed two runs and five hits over 5.0 innings with one walk and season-high nine strikeouts in a no decision. Justin Grimm (4-4) followed with a scoreless sixth inning to earn the win. Kevin Quackenbush retired all three batters he faced in the ninth for his second save of the season. Memphis pitcher Anthony Shew (1-3) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Brock Stewart (2-4) seeks a third straight win tonight...Last time out June 15 in El Paso, Stewart allowed three runs and eight hits over a season-high 5.2 innings. He had three strikeouts against one walk in OKC's 11-3 victory...Stewart returned from the Injured List June 10 against Fresno in OKC for his first start since mid-May. He's won each of his two starts coming off the IL and has allowed a total of six runs and 13 hits over 10.2 IP, with four walks and nine K's...Stewart is holding opponents to a .222 clip with runners on base and .220 with RISP...Earlier this season, Stewart made his first career Major League Opening Day roster and appeared in three games for the LA Dodgers before being optioned to OKC April 7...Last season with OKC, Stewart tied with Daniel Corcino for the most starts (19) and ranked third on the team in strikeouts (80) and innings pitched (96.1)...Stewart was selected by the Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft from Illinois State University and was named the Dodgers' 2016 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year...Tonight is Stewart's third career start against Memphis. In his previous start against the Redbirds Aug. 12, 2018, Stewart threw 7.1 scoreless innings with two hits and five strikeouts.

Against the Música/Redbirds: 2019: 5-0 2018: 6-10 All-time: 179-161 At OKC: 99-68

The Dodgers are meeting Memphis for the second time this season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC swept a four-game road series May 30-June 2 at AutoZone Park. The Dodgers outscored the Redbirds, 32-13, and outhit them, 37-25, holding Memphis to a .192 average. It marked just the second time ever OKC swept a series in Memphis...Last season each team won its division and met in the American Conference Finals last September, with Memphis winning the series, 3-1, before going on to repeat as PCL champions and win the 2019 Triple-A National Championship...The Redbirds won the 2018 regular-season series, 10-6, snapping a streak of five consecutive season series victories for OKC. It was just the third time in the teams' 21-year history that Memphis won at least 10 games in one season against OKC, last accomplished in 2011 (11). With five wins in OKC, Memphis tied its mark for the most wins in one season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (2000, 2013).

Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City: MiLB's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®" campaign aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans and create a culturally relevant gameday experience through music, concessions and promotions...The name Cielo Azul - translated to "Blue Sky" - was derived from three key factors: Incorporating the color blue, a key component of the Dodgers; the vibrancy of Oklahoma's blue skies, and the breadth of the diversity of Hispanic/Latino culture that resides under them; and as a tribute to legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who looked to the sky during his windup.

On Strike: Tony Gonsolin recorded a season-high nine strikeouts as five Dodgers pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts last night for the team's 35th double-digit strikeout game of the season and eighth in the last 12 games. The 14 K's by Dodgers pitchers Thursday marked the eighth time this season OKC's pitching staff recorded 14 or more strikeouts in a game...The Dodgers rank third in the PCL with 680 K's over 606.0 innings, trailing league-leader Sacramento (693 K's/642.2 IP) and New Orleans (685 K's/631.1 IP)...At the plate, the Dodgers struck out just five times last night and have seven strikeouts against eight walks over the past two games. The team has struck out six or fewer times in four of the last five games and have struck out the second-fewest times in the PCL this month.

Errol on a Roll: Errol Robinson connected on a RBI single last night and scored a run as he extended his career-high hitting streak to 11 games. With a hit in his next game, Robinson would tie Zach Reks for the longest hitting streak by a Dodgers player this season. During the streak, Robinson is 11-for-39 (.282) with a home run, three doubles and eight runs scored...In June overall, Robinson is batting .333 (17x51) after batting .197 through the end of May.

Streaks Stopped: A trio of significant streaks came to end an last night: Cameron Perkins went 0-for-3 with a walk, ending his season-best hitting streak at 10 games (13x36, 2 HR, 3B, 2 2B, 8 R, 3 RBI), marking his longest since a 17-game streak during the 2015 season with Double-A Reading...Zach Reks went 0-for-4, concluding career-best 12-game hit streak. During the streak, Reks went 22-for-53 (.416) with eight multi-hit games, six homers and 19 RBI. Yesterday also snapped a run of hitting safely in 16 straight starts, going 28-for-72 (.389)...Finally, Will Smith's streak of five straight games with a homer also ended last night.

Quack Attack: Kevin Quackenbush worked a perfect ninth inning last night with a pair of strikeouts to convert his second save of the season...Over his last 13 outings, Quackenbush has allowed one run and nine hits, with three walks and 24 strikeouts over 13.2 innings. He enters tonight with nine consecutive scoreless appearances, totaling 9.2 innings (6 H, 2 BB, 16 K).

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are looking to win three straight home games for the first time this season as well as consecutive games in the same home series for the first time...OKC has hit two or more homers in four of the last five games (11 HR) and in six of the last eight games (15 HR)...Over Rocky Gale's last six starts, he's 12-for-22 with five multi-hit games, four extra-base hits, seven RBI and five runs scored...Angelo Mora went 9-for-21 with two doubles and seven RBI during the recently completed road trip...Last night reliever Josh Sborz became the fourth OKC Dodger to make his Major League debut this season, joining Matt Beaty, Kyle Garlick and Will Smith...Seven of the Dodgers' last eight home games have been decided by one or two runs, and the one game that was not was a one-run game entering the ninth.

