Missions Winning Streak Halted at Seven
June 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
OMAHA - The baseball gods seemed to conspire against San Antonio Friday night as the Omaha Storm Chasers held on for a 4-3 win, snapping the Missions longest winning streak of the season at seven games.
The Missions scored in the first inning when David Freitas singled up the middle to short with the bases loaded, scoring Keston Hiura. Storm Chasers shortstop Jecksson Flores made a diving stop to keep the ball in the infield, which prevented Cory Spangenberg from also scoring on the play. The Missions would not score again in the frame.
After Omaha tied it with a run in the second inning the 'Chasers took the lead on a three-run homer by Ryan O'Hearn off Bubba Derby in their next inning.
The Missions scored twice in the fifth to pull to within a run. Nate Orf homered to begin the inning and Freitas later drove in Keston Hiura with a single. However, earlier in the frame Spangenberg broke from first base too early on a steal attempt and was thrown out during the ensuing rundown while Hiura stood his ground at third.
In the seventh, San Antonio had runners at first and second while still trailing 4-3. Freitas lined a rocket to left field, but the ball was hit directly at outfielder Jorge Bonifacio, who snagged it to retire the side.
The final dagger was thrust in the top of the eighth after Jake Hager and Troy Stokes began the inning with singles, putting runners at first and second. Two batters later Mauricio Dubon rolled a one-out single through the hole at shortstop. Third base coach Ned Yost IV waved Hager around third. Bonifacio's peg to the plate was just barely in time to nail Hager, ending the Missions final threat of the night, as Nate Orf grounded out to end the inning.
Freitas extended his hitting streak to 15 games while Dubon upped his to a dozen games.
RH Aaron Wilkerson (6-1, 1.79) vs. LHP Eric Skoglund (MLB Rehab) 7:05 PM
KONO 860 AM
