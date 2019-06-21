The Fergie Jenkins Foundation Returns to Des Moines
June 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Hall of Famers Andre Dawson and Lee Smith, as well as three-time All-Star Bill Madlock are slated for a charity signing at Principal Park Wednesday, June 26 - Friday, June 28 on behalf of the Fergie Jenkins Foundation. All three games begin at 7:08 p.m. with gates opening at 5:38.
The trio will sign autographs in the concourse inside Gate B to raise money for the Fergie Jenkins Foundation, which supports more than 500 charities in Canada and the United States. Pricing begins at $20 and is scaled by item.
Dawson was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2010 after a career that spanned 21 seasons (1976-96). The outfielder's accolades include 1977 N.L. Rookie of the Year and 1987 N.L. MVP honors, eight All-Star selections, eight Gold Gloves and four Silver Sluggers.
Smith is part of the 2019 Hall of Fame class after the Veteran's Committee selected him in December of 2018. The 6'5" righty collected seven All-Star selections and three Rolaids Relief awards through an 18-season career (1980-97). Smith led the league in saves four times and ranks fifth all-time with 478 career saves.
Madlock played 15 major league seasons between 1973-87 and was a three-time All-Star, a four-time batting champion and was the MVP of the All-Star Game in 1975. Madlock earned a World Series ring with Pittsburgh in 1979.
Iowa plays the second contest in a nine-game homestand tonight at 7:08 p.m.
