Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (29-44) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-41)

June 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





Memphis Redbirds (29-44) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-41)

Friday, June 21 - 7:05 p.m. (CT) - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (13,066) - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Game #74 - Road Game #38 (17-20)

RHP Harold Arauz (3-1, 4.85) vs RHP Brock Stewart (2-4, 6.23)

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Number of hits by Kramer Robertson in last night's game. It was his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level in his career and he is batting .368 (14x38) during his second stint with the Redbirds this season.

24 Losses to teams in the Pacific Coast League American Southern division by the Redbirds this season. This has accounted for 54.5 percent of the team's 44 losses this season.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds continue their brief five-game road trip in the second of this five-game set against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took the opener last night by a score of 5-3. Mike Hauschild, in his first start for the Redbirds since April 8, tossed 3.0 innings of one-hit ball and allowed no earned runs. Kramer Robertson collected his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level in last night's game as well. The Redbirds have lost their last 16 games against teams in the Pacific Coast League American Southern division. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Harold Arauz is scheduled to make his seventh appearance and fourth start for the Redbirds tonight's series contest. It will also be his 13th appearance overall across all levels this season and his first start at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in his career as he faces the Dodgers for the first time. In his last time out on Saturday vs. Las Vegas in the series opener, Arauz suffered the loss in the start (5.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R/ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HR) in the Redbirds' 8-4 defeat to the Aviators. It marked his first start with the Redbirds since April 24 at Omaha where he earned the win (6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 1 HR) in the Redbirds' 7-5 victory over the Storm Chasers. Arauz has worked at least 5.0 innings in each of his starts at Memphis and has allowed three earned runs or fewer twice. His one strikeout was season low at this level this season in a start. Prior to rejoining the Redbirds on June 6, Arauz went 0-4, 8.86 (21 ER/21.1 IP) in five starts with Double-A Springfield. He yielded an opponent's average of .385 (40x104) and allowed 11 extra-base hits. He also allowed career-highs in hits (12, May 4) and walks (5, May 15) during that span. Overall, he has allowed three earned runs or fewer four of his nine starts and has made just two quality starts in his outings. The 24-year-old has fanned 34 has issued 25 walks in 54.0 innings across all levels this season. Arauz has yielded an opponent's average of .332 (77x232) overall but has limited opponents to a .242 average (8x33) when pitching as a reliever. The Chiriqui, Panama, native is in his 8th professional season and first within the Cardinals organization. He has also spent time in the Houston and Philadelphia systems at various levels. At Advanced-A Clearwater on July 30, 2017, Arauz tossed a no-hitter.

The Dodgers are scheduled to start right-hander Brock Stewart in tonight's contest. The 27-year-old is scheduled to make his 11th start in as many games for the Dodgers and will be making his 14th overall appearance this season across all levels. Stewart has gone 2-4, 6.23 (30 ER/43.1 IP) in his 10 outings and opposing hitters are batting to the tune of a .301 average (53x176). In his last time out on Saturday at El Paso, Stewart earned his second straight victory (5.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R/ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 2 HR) in the Dodgers' 11-3 victory over the Chihuahuas. That marked his longest outing of the season overall and it was the first time this season that he had worked into the sixth inning. Stewart has allowed three earned runs or fewer in six of his 10 starts for Oklahoma City. He began the season at the Major League level with Los Angeles where he went 0-0, 18.00 (8 ER/4.0 IP) in three relief appearances before being optioned to Triple-A on April 7. Stewart made one start against the Redbirds last season on August 12, earning the victory (7.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 1 HBP) in the Dodgers' 9-0 victory over the Redbirds in Oklahoma City. He spent the bulk of 2018 at Oklahoma City, going 3-3, 2.99 (32 ER/96.1 IP) in 19 starts. In his MLB career, Stewart has gone 2-3, 5.46 (51 ER/84.0 IP) in 36 games, 11 starts. The Normal, Ill., native is in his sixth professional season and he has spent them all within the Los Angeles-NL organization.

HISTORY WITH OKLAHOMA CITY: The Redbirds have faced off against the Oklahoma City Triple-A franchise every year since 1998. The Redbirds trail in the all-time series 161-178 and trail 68-100 on the road. The 'Birds have just winning records at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in just three seasons (2018, 2013, 2000). The Redbirds have winning records against Oklahoma City in just six of 21 seasons, but only have losing records in 10 seasons. Last year, the teams faced off in the American Conference Finals of the Pacific Coast League playoffs, with the Redbirds winning the series 3-1.

This is 22nd-straight year that the Redbirds have faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. Oklahoma City has been the Dodgers' top affiliate since 2015 and Memphis has a 30-34 record during that span. From 2009-14, the Albuquerque Isotopes was the organization's top affiliate and the Redbirds went 37-49. The Redbirds were also 12-20 against the Albuquerque Dukes from 1998-2000. From 2001-08, the Redbirds went 19-21 against the Las Vegas 51's. Overall, Memphis is 98-127 against the Dodgers' Triple-A club.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Memphis Redbirds (29-44) led 2-1 after four-and-a-half innings, but the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) rallied and took a 5-3 win in the series opener Thursday night in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Memphis got within a run at 4-3 after the top of the eighth inning, but the Dodgers hit a home run in the home-half to create a 5-3 lead.

Kramer Robertson was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI to pace the Memphis offense, and John Nogowski scored two runs.

Mike Hauschild started and went 3.0 innings for the Redbirds, allowing one unearned run on one hit. Anthony Shew threw the final 5.0 innings and gave up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Trailing 1-0, Memphis scored twice in the fourth inning on a Robertson RBI single and a Conner Capel base knock. The lead held for another inning, before the Dodgers tied it in the fifth and scored twice in the sixth to open a 4-2 lead.

Robertson again was at the center of attention in the eighth, as he doubled home Nogowski to pull the Redbirds within a run at 4-3.

But Shew allowed a home run in the bottom of the eighth to give Oklahoma City (30-41) some breathing room at 5-3. Memphis went down in order in the top of the ninth to end the game.

The Memphis offense struck out 14 times in the game.

ROSTER MOVES: The following roster move was made prior to last night's contest:

Daniel Ponce de Leon was optioned back to the Redbirds to begin his third stint with the Redbirds this season. After being recalled by St. Louis on June 9 for his second Major League stint, the 27-year-old made two starts for the Cardinals, going 0-0, 0.90 (1 ER/10.0 IP) to go along with nine strikeouts and five walks issued. Ponce de Leon also held his opponent's to just a .125 average (4x32) and also limited opponents to just a .188 slugging percentage. In his time out with the Cardinals on Tuesday, he tossed his first quality start (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) at the MLB level since his debut on July 23, 2018. Despite his quality outing, Ponce de Leon is still searching for his first career big-league victory in 14 games, seven starts.

LAS VEGAS SERIES WRAP: The Memphis Redbirds were swept at home in four games by the Las Vegas Aviators to end their seven-game homestand. The Redbirds have been swept in three of their last four series at home, going 2-15 during that span, stretching all the way back to May 25. This was the third time in the last six series between the two teams that the series was taken via a sweep. It also marked the second time in series history that Las Vegas earned a series sweep against the Redbirds. The Redbirds had previously won the last eight contests at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds scored just 19 runs in the four games and were held to just one run in the series finale. The offense slugged only a total of three homers and collected 12 extra-base hits overall. Against Las Vegas pitching, Memphis was held to a .259 average (36x139) and had nine players pick up multi-hit performances. The Redbirds averaged nine hits per game, but only went 10-for-45 with runners in scoring position.

John Nogowski was one of the stand-out performers at the plate, going 7-for-15 (.467) with seven RBI, driving in at least one run in each contest. Nogowski extended his current hitting streak to five games, matching a season high. He had multi-hit games in the first two games of the series and he ranks 4th on the Redbirds with 13 multi-hit performances overall. After going 2-for-4 in his Triple-A debut on Friday vs. Salt Lake, Conner Capel continued his hot start at this level, going 6-for-16 with four doubles against the Aviators. Capel also has a current five-game hitting streak, hitting safely in all of his first five Triple-A contests. Randy Arozarena finished his series strong after going 0-for-5 in the series opener, going 7-for-12 with two doubles and a lead-off home run in Monday's contest. After joining the Redbirds on June 12, Arozarena is batting .367 (11x30) with two home runs and seven RBI. Yariel Gonzalez launched a game-tying two-run home run in his Triple-A debut on Sunday and Irving Lopez also collected his first two hits at this level on Sunday as well.

The 'Birds starting staff went 0-3, 12.10 (23 ER/17.1 IP) fanning 18 batters while issuing 12 walks. Three of the four starts allowed at least six earned runs in the start and none recorded a quality start for the third straight series. They also allowed just two home runs and yielded an opponent's average of .383 (31x81). Harold Arauz allowed just three earned runs in 5.0 innings of work in his start in the opener, his first with the Redbirds since April 24. Despite allowing seven runs on 10 hits in his start, Jake Woodford retired his last 10 batters faced to reach the 6.0 innings mark for the seventh time this season in 14 starts. Alex Reyes fanned nine batters in his 5.0 innings of work, his longest outing with the Redbirds this season. The Memphis bullpen went 0-1, 11.37 (23 ER/18.2 IP) with 22 strikeouts. Hunter Cervenka tossed 2.1 scoreless innings during the series, lowering his season ERA to 2.19, leading all Redbird relievers with at least 20 appearances.

RAVELO GETS THE CALL: Prior to Monday night's game Rangel Ravelo had his contract purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals and for the first time in his career, headed to the big leagues. A 10-year veteran who has also spent time in the Chicago-AL and Oakland organizations in slated to make his Major League debut after 838 games at the minor league level across various levels. In 63 games with the Redbirds this season, Ravelo has batted .333, including .489 (22x45) in 12 games this month. He entered today ranked 8th in the Pacific Coast League in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage (.414), and 7th in hits. He also leads the Redbirds in all of those categories, including a team-high 17 multi-hit games. On Tuesday, Ravelo collected his career Major League hit against the Miami Marlins.

GOING TO THE SHOW: Following the contract of Rangel Ravelo being purchased Monday by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Redbirds have now had six members from their Opening Night roster get called up to St. Louis and make their Major League debuts. Ravelo joins Tommy Edman, Andrew Knizner and Lane Thomas as the fourth Redbirds position player to earn a call up, joining pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley. The six call-ups match the 2018 Redbirds who also had six players get promoted to St. Louis and they would all make their Major League debuts with the club. The 2017 Redbirds had nine players that would go on to make their MLB debuts.

TRIO OF DEBUTS: In Friday night's series finale against Salt Lake, the Memphis Redbirds had three players make their Triple-A debuts. Conner Capel, the organizations No. 26 prospect, got the nod to start in left field and singled in his first at-bat. He later homered his next time up to lead off the fifth and later added an outfield assist in the eighth to end the inning.

Edgar Gonzalez made an appearance out of the bullpen, tossing 1.2 innings, allowing just one hit and issuing one walk. Gonzalez, in just his second professional season, was transferred from Palm Beach, where he had gone 4-7, 3.23 (23 ER/64.0 IP) in 13 games, 12 starts.

Irving Lopez entered the game as a defensive replacement after Evan Mendoza departed through injury and made two put-outs and had one assist in the field. He went 0-for-2 at the dish.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.