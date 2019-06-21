Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (28-44) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (41-32)

June 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #73: Nashville Sounds (28-44) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (41-32)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Wes Benjamin (2-5, 6.82) vs. RHP Joe Gunkel (0-1, 5.79)

First Pitch: 7:00 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Close Contests: In the 17 games played in June, 13 of those games had a pitcher record a save from either the Sounds or their opponent. Thursday night's game broke a streak in which five-straight games had a save recorded, second to the season-long six-straight from May 28 to June 2. In the 21 games since May 28, 18 were decided by 3 runs or less. Overall, the Sounds are 20-23 in games decided by 3 runs or less.

June ERA: Even with last night's loss, Nashville still ranks second in the Pacific Coast League in ERA with 4.33, trailing San Antonio's 4.32. Starters have fared better in the month, going 5-5 with a 3.32 ERA versus the bullpen's 1-6 record and a 5.32 ERA.

Pitching Endurance: Seth Maness tied the team's season-high in innings pitched with 7.0 in Thursday night's loss at New Orleans. It was just the second time a starter went 7.0 innings, where Richelson Peña went that distance on April 12 at San Antonio. Tim Dillard also pitched 7.0 innings in relief on April 18 versus Round Rock. It was a suspended contest that was resumed on May 27 after the second inning and he pitched the remainder of the game.

Double Trouble: Thursday's game was the fifth time this season Nashville hit into three double plays, their last coming on June 4 at Reno. However, the Sounds have done well not grounding into double plays, ranking tied-for-third in the league with 49. El Paso is second with 48 and Albuquerque is way in first with just 41.

