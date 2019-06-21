First Place Missions Begin Nine-Game Homestand Tuesday

June 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio - The San Antonio Missions are back at Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, June 25 for a nine-game homestand against the Round Rock Express (Houston Astros affiliate) and Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate). The Missions and Express series will go from Tuesday, June 25 to Friday, June 28. The Missions and Cubs series will run from Saturday, June 29 to Wednesday, July 3.

Tuesday, June 25 vs. Round Rock Express - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* $2 Tuesday presented by AARP - Fans can enjoy $2 parking, $2 outfield reserve seats, $2 sausage wraps, and $2 select draft beers

Wednesday, June 26 vs. Round Rock Express - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Enjoy Wednesday Night Baseball at The Wolff with friends and family as the Missions and Express battle in the I-35 Series!

Thursday, June 27 vs. Round Rock Express - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Flying Chanclas Night - The Missions transform into the Flying Chanclas for the night.

* Dollar Night presented by Metro by T-Mobile - Fans can partake in $1 hot dogs, $1 sodas, and $1 select draft beers.

Friday, June 28 vs. Round Rock Express - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Used Car Night presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union - Fans 18 and older with a valid driver's license could drive away with a new-to-you used car. As fans enter the ballpark they can sign up to win. Winners will be drawn throughout the game.

Saturday, June 29 vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Stick around after the game for a postgame firework show presented by Bud Light

Sunday, June 30 vs. Iowa Cubs - 6:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

* Bark in the Park presented by North Park Suburu at Dominion - Fans can bring their canine companions to The Wolff for Sunday Night Baseball!

* Sunday Fun Day presented by Circle K - Fans can bring in a receipt from Circle K and receive four infield reserve seats for just $20.

Monday, July 1 vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Monday Family Night presented by H-E-B - Fans can get four box seats for only $24 at the Missions Box Office with a receipt from H-E-B.

Tuesday July 2 vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* $2 Tuesday at The Wolff presented by AARP - Fans can enjoy $2 parking, $2 outfield reserve tickets, $2 sausage wraps, and $2 select draft beer

Wednesday, July 3 vs. Iowa Cubs - 5:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

* H-E-B Independence Day Celebration w/ Kevin Fowler presented by Bud Light, Twin Peaks, and Jon Wayne Heating and Air - Stick around after the game for a postgame performance from Texas country star Kevin Fowler followed a fireworks show!

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.