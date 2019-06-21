Redbirds Slug Way to 14-7 Victory over Dodgers

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (30-44) scored in six consecutive innings and in seven frames overall to snap a five-game losing skid with a 14-7 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) in the second game of this series Friday night in Oklahoma City, Okla.

In an 8-6 game entering the eighth, the Redbirds' bats erupted to score five runs on five hits, three via the long ball. Conner Capel started the inning with a solo shot, his second with Memphis, and Irving Lopez followed with a single. Yariel Gonzalez, in a pinch-hit spot, blasted a two-run homer of his own. It was the Redbirds' second pinch-hit home run of the night, after Joe Hudson did the same in the sixth. With two outs in the inning, Andrew Knizner collected his second hit of the night and Adolis Garcia brought him in by hitting his team-leading 15th home run of season to cap off the scoring.

Capel finished the game going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBI, extending his hitting streak to seven games in the process. He has hit safely in his first seven career games at the Triple-A level.

The Redbirds five total home runs set a season high and it was also the first time since July 26, 2018 that the 'Birds had hit at least five homers in a contest. The 18 hits collected on the night was the matched the offense's second-highest total this season.

Harold Arauz started and went 4.2 innings for the Redbirds, allowing five earned runs on seven hits. The Memphis bullpen would go on to allow just two runs on five hits the rest of the way, with Tommy Layne, earning the win. The pitching staff held the Dodgers (30-42) to going just 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10 baserunners.

Edmundo Sosa opened the game with a solo home run in the first to give Memphis an early lead, but the Dodgers (30-42) responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half to take the lead.

The game featured four lead changes over the next five innings, with the Redbirds scoring at least one run in innings four through nine to pull away.

Eight of the nine starters had at least one hit in the contest and all eight of those starters posted multi-hit performances. Ten total Redbirds recorded at least one hit and six had at least one RBI.

John Nogowski extended his season-high hitting to seven games tonight, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI.

The Redbirds and Oklahoma City continue their five-game series tomorrow night at 7:05. The Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday to start a nine-game homestand through July 3.

