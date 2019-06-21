Chihuahuas Keep Hitting, Win 10-4
June 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas started their five-game road trip to Tacoma with a 10-4 victory over the Rainiers Thursday. El Paso has won its last two games by a combined score of 29-13.
Robert Stock didn't allow any earned runs in a two-inning opener role, his first start of the season. Robbie Erlin pitched two relief innings late in the win, his first Triple-A appearance since 2015.
The Chihuahuas scored in five of their first six innings Thursday. Luis Urias went 4-for-5, falling a triple shy of a cycle and moving his season on-base percentage to .430. Aderlin Rodriguez hit two doubles and drove in four runs for El Paso.
The Chihuahuas and Rainiers have split their first 12 meetings of the season. There was a 29-minute pregame delay Thursday to monitor a nearby rainstorm.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-rainiers/2019/06/20/580429#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=580429
Team Records: El Paso (45-27), Tacoma (34-39)
Next Game: Friday, 8:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Miguel Diaz (0-0, 0.00) vs. Tacoma LHP Anthony Misiewicz (2-4, 7.11). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
