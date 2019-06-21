Bees Fall to Grizzlies

June 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees fell to the Fresno Grizzlies 12-8 on Friday night.

Trevor Cahill (0-1) took the loss in a MLB Rehab assignment after going two and one-thirds innings and allowing seven earned runs on six hits while striking out five batters.

The Grizzlies offense got out to a quick 8-3 lead highlighted by two home runs. In the bottom of the fifth, the Bees loaded the bases up with two outs and knocked in two runs off a single by Jarrett Parker to cut the deficit to three runs. Shortly after Salt Lake scored the pair of runs, Fresno extended its advantage with a three-run homer to go up 11-5. The Bees were able to bring in three runs in the last four innings, but it was not enough to catch the Grizzlies.

Leading the Bees offense was Matt Thaiss, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three runs batted in. Thaiss' two homers tied a single-game career high and he now has 13 total this season. Brennon Lund and Jarrett Parker each collected a home run in the contest. Parker has homered in four consecutive games and leads the club this year with 16 homers. The Bees bullpen used three different pitchers after Cahill's start and surrendered five earned on 10 hits in six and two-thirds innings. With the loss tonight, Salt Lake's four-game winning streak was snapped.

Saturday night is Star Wars night at Smith's Ballpark with postgame fireworks. Tickets are available at www.slbees.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.