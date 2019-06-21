Bees Fall to Grizzlies
June 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees fell to the Fresno Grizzlies 12-8 on Friday night.
Trevor Cahill (0-1) took the loss in a MLB Rehab assignment after going two and one-thirds innings and allowing seven earned runs on six hits while striking out five batters.
The Grizzlies offense got out to a quick 8-3 lead highlighted by two home runs. In the bottom of the fifth, the Bees loaded the bases up with two outs and knocked in two runs off a single by Jarrett Parker to cut the deficit to three runs. Shortly after Salt Lake scored the pair of runs, Fresno extended its advantage with a three-run homer to go up 11-5. The Bees were able to bring in three runs in the last four innings, but it was not enough to catch the Grizzlies.
Leading the Bees offense was Matt Thaiss, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three runs batted in. Thaiss' two homers tied a single-game career high and he now has 13 total this season. Brennon Lund and Jarrett Parker each collected a home run in the contest. Parker has homered in four consecutive games and leads the club this year with 16 homers. The Bees bullpen used three different pitchers after Cahill's start and surrendered five earned on 10 hits in six and two-thirds innings. With the loss tonight, Salt Lake's four-game winning streak was snapped.
Saturday night is Star Wars night at Smith's Ballpark with postgame fireworks. Tickets are available at www.slbees.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2019
- Bees Fall to Grizzlies - Salt Lake Bees
- Grizzlies growl to 12-8 victory over Bees Friday evening - Fresno Grizzlies
- Braden Shipley, John Ryan Murphy Lift Aces to Second Consecutive Victory - Reno Aces
- Redbirds Roll to 14-7 Win in OKC Friday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Missions Edge Chasers 7-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Slug Way to 14-7 Victory over Dodgers - Memphis Redbirds
- Express Prevail 6-5 in 10-Inning Thriller - Round Rock Express
- Missions Winning Streak Halted at Seven - San Antonio Missions
- I-Cubs Fall in 10 - Iowa Cubs
- Back-To-Back-To-Back Homers Lift Sounds to Win - Nashville Sounds
- Three Straight Homers in Ninth Stun 'Cakes - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Omaha Storm Chasers - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes vs. Albuquerque - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (28-44) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (41-32) - Nashville Sounds
- Aces to Host "Home Run for Life" Ceremony Tonight at Greater Nevada Field - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (29-44) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-41) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 21, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- The Fergie Jenkins Foundation Returns to Des Moines - Iowa Cubs
- First Place Missions Begin Nine-Game Homestand Tuesday - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Rally for Stunning 11-10, Walk-Off Victory over River Cats - Las Vegas Aviators
- Chihuahuas Keep Hitting, Win 10-4 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Bees Win on Walkoff Wild Pitch - Salt Lake Bees
- Tacoma Drops Series Opener to El Paso on Thursday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Los Corazones de Reno Earn First Copa Win in History - Reno Aces
- Bees walk-off on Grizz 12-11 despite Raudy Read's grand slam - Fresno Grizzlies
- Nine-run River Cats lead does not hold up in rough loss to Aviators - Sacramento River Cats
- Gonzalez Brilliant But Isotopes Fall, 6-4 - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.