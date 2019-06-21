Los Corazones de Reno Earn First Copa Win in History

June 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, Nevada - Thursday night proved to be a fiesta for Los Corazones de Reno. In particular, infielder Andy Young, who celebrated with his first career Triple-A hit, a go-ahead bases clearing triple that gave the club the lead during their 6-4 victory over Los Mariachis de Nuevo México (Albuquerque Isotopes). The Aces put on a show playing comeback kids in this one, trailing 4-0 after the Isotopes' turn to bat in the fifth. Using the long ball, Reno scratched their way back. John Ryan Murphy, Wyatt Mathisen, and Cody Decker all hit solo home runs in the game to bring the score to 4-3 by the last half of the eighth. That's when Abraham Almonte walked, Yasmany Tomas was intentionally walked, and Travis Snider singled to load the bases. The North Dakota native, Young, then worked the count to 3-2 and eventually drove a line-drive into the left center field gap to bring home the winning runs. Right-hander Joey Krehbiel picked up his first win of the season throwing a scoreless eighth inning and Jimmie Sherfy picked up his 11th save of the year. Join us for another party tomorrow night on Fireworks Friday with Nevada alum Braden Shipley toeing the rubber at 7:05 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Wyatt Mathisen (1-for-4, HR)

Cody Decker (1-for-1, HR)

Andy Young (1-for-3, 3B, 3 RBI)

Top Performers - Albuquerque

Garrett Hampson (2-for-4, 2B, R)

Peter Mooney (2-for-4, HR)

Chi Chi Gonzalez (6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 7 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday 6/21/19 Albuquerque Isotopes RHP Braden Shipley vs. RHP Rico Garcia 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Pinch-hit Decker: Cody Decker launched his second pinch-hit home run of the season tonight in the bottom of the eighth inning. The last time he went yard in a pinch-hit appearance was 5/22/19 at El Paso. Travis Snider and Tyler Heineman have the other two pinch-hit home runs this season for the Aces.

First Win in Corazones History: The Aces won their first Copa de la Diversión game in team history tonight. Otherwise known as the "Fun Cup": Copa de la Diversión is a season-long MiLB initiative to honor Latino communities. The club is one of 72 MiLB teams participating in Copa de La Diversión this season. Los Corazones de Reno fell in their first home Copa game on 5/11/19 to Los Abejas de Salt Lake (Salt Lake Bees) 8-7.

Keep on Homering: The Aces added three more home runs tonight giving them 124 home runs on the season, good for third in the Pacific Coast League (El Paso, 157, Round Rock, 128). Their franchise record for home runs on the season came in 2011 when they had 178 dingers on the year.

