Bees Win on Walkoff Wild Pitch

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees walked off on a wild pitch to down the Fresno Grizzlies 12-11 in seven innings on Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark.

The Bees got out to a 5-2 lead after the first two innings, but the Grizzlies rallied in the fourth frame with five runs to take a 7-5 advantage. Salt Lake responded and reclaimed the lead at 8-7 in the bottom of the fourth frame when Jose Rojas hit a three-run homer. The Bees bats tacked on three more runs in the next two innings to make it 11-7, with the runs coming from a RBI-single by Matt Thaiss in the fifth and a two-run home run by Brennon Lund in the sixth. Sam Freeman entered the seventh for the Bees and surrendered a grand slam that allowed the Grizzlies to even the game at 11 apiece. Jose Rojas got things started in the bottom of the frame with a single, followed by a double by Jared Walsh that placed runners on second and third. Fresno chose to intentionally walk Jarrett Parker to loaded the bases with no outs and Major League veteran Fernando Rodney's first pitch to Kaleb Cowart went to the backstop on a wild pitch to allow Rojas to secure the winning run. The win was the first on a walk off wild pitch for the Bees since June 17, 2006.

Jeremy Rhoades (2-1) took the winning decision after relieving Freeman in the seventh. Dillon Peters got the start for the Bees, going two innings and allowing two runs on three hits while fanning two batters. Leading the Bees bats were Jarrett Parker and Jose Rojas, who each collected a three-run homer. Parker has now homered in three straight games and leads the Bees with 15 total this season.

Before the regularly scheduled game, Salt Lake and Fresno finished a suspended game that took place on April 10. The game picked up in the top of the fourth with the Grizzlies leading the Bees 8-1. Salt Lake put up three runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead by four from a solo homer by Parker and a two-RBI double by Thaiss. In the fifth, the Bees had an opportunity to cut the lead down more with a two-out bases loaded situation but could not capitalize on the situation. The Fresno pitching staff held the Salt Lake offense scoreless in the last three frames as game concluded in seven innings.

