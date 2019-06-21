Grizzlies growl to 12-8 victory over Bees Friday evening
June 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Fresno Grizzlies (38-36) powered past the Salt Lake Bees (34-39) 12-8 from Smith's Ballpark. Both clubs combined for 26 hits with seven going for homers. Fresno notched 16 hits with five starters grabbing multi-hit affairs. Andrew Stevenson had four of the 16 knocks, a season-high for him. It was his third straight game raking three or more hits. Stevenson scored thrice and drove in a pair for the Grizzlies.
Yadiel Hernandez started the clout carousel with a two-run blast in the top of the first. His 17th of the year was to left field and pushed him closer to his career-high in homers in the United States (18 in 124 games at two levels in 2018). Wilmer Difo continued the yardwork with a bomb in the second. The shortstop plated three and raced across home twice. Carter Kieboom also went deep, a three-run dinger in the sixth. It was his 11th of the 2019 campaign.
Matt Thaiss belted two longballs for Salt Lake. The third baseman mustered shots in the third and ninth frames. Jarrett Parker also whacked a tater, his fourth consecutive contest in doing so. Finally, Brennon Lund roped a pitch over the center field wall to end the barrage of round-trippers. Henderson Alvarez (1-3) enjoyed his first victory as a Grizzly while Trevor Cahill (0-1) suffered the decision in a rehab appearance for the Bees.
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)
- SS Wilmer Difo (2-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB)
- CF Andrew Stevenson (4-5, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB, 2 SB)
- 2B Carter Kieboom (2-5, HR, 3 RBI, R)
- DH Yadiel Hernandez (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)
Top Performers: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)
- 3B Matt Thaiss (2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB)
- DH/1B Jarrett Parker (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB)
- CF Brennon Lund (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R)
- C Ryan Scott (2-4, 2 2B, RBI, R)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV
Saturday June 22 Salt Lake Bees (Road) RHP J.J. Hoover (Fresno) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval (Salt Lake) 5:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV
ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Since returning to the Grizzlies on June 8th following a quick stint at Double-A Harrisburg, Jose Marmolejos is 17-for-40 (.425) in 12 contests with seven extra base hits. He has also enjoyed five multi-hit affairs and 15 RBI over his last 10 games. In Friday's win at Salt Lake, Marmolejos tallied three hits and one RBI.
