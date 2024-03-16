Syracuse Crunch Recall Evan Fitzpatrick, Zachary Massicotte from Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, have announced the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick and defenseman Zachary Massicotte from loan to the Solar Bears.

Fitzpatrick, 26, has appeared in 13 games this season for the Solar Bears, posting a 4-6-2 record, with a 3.30 goals against average and .889 save percentage. He also appeared in one game this season with the Syracuse Crunch, posting an 0-1 record, with a 4.16 goals against average and a .816 save percentage.

The St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada native spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Florida Everblades, appearing in 17 games for the defending Kelly Cup Champions. Fitzpatrick owned a record of 11-3-1 last season in the ECHL, with a 2.41 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. In all, the former second round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2016 has played 78 career games in the ECHL and 14 career games in the AHL, posting a record of 40-33-8.

Prior to his professional career, Fitzpatrick played 181 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, winning a QMJHL Championship and CHL Memorial Cup during the 2017-18 season with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Fitzpatrick was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team, after securing 13 wins in 32 games for the Sherbrooke Phoenix during the 2013-14 season.

Massicotte, 23, has appeared in 28 ECHL games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring two goal and six assists. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound rearguard has also played in 18 AHL games for the Syracuse Crunch, tallying one assist this season.

During the 2022-23 season, Massicotte appeared in 57 games for the Allen Americans, scoring 19 points (6g-13a) The Shawinigan, Quebec native also appeared in four AHL games with the Belleville Senators.

Prior to his professional career, Massicotte played 220 games in the QMJHL, scoring 70 points (16g-54a). During the 2021-22 season, Massicotte won the QMJHL Championship and appeared in the CHL Memorial Cup for the Shawinigan Cataractes.

