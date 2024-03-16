Fuel Mount Comeback over Oilers
March 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 4-3 to the Indy Fuel on Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Brett Bulmer gave the Fuel the opening goal for the second consecutive night, finishing a net-mouth feed on the power play 5:08 into the game to put Indy up 1-0. Jarod Hilderman tied the game with his eighth of the season, walking down Broadway before snapping a top-shelf twine finder 13:39 into the period, tying the game 1-1. Kishaun Gervais was credited with an Indy own goal with 40 seconds left in the frame, sending the Oilers into the intermission up 2-1.
D.J. King shoved home a rebound through Julian Junca 2:34 into the second period, tying the game 2-2. Gervais answered with a toe-drag snapshot, fooling the Fuel defense and Zach Driscoll to restore the Oilers lead at 3-2. With seven seconds remaining in the middle frame, Anthony Petruzzelli lobbed a long-distance shot into the back of the net, tying the game 3-3 through two periods.
Matus Spodniak earned both points for the Fuel with a short-handed breakaway goal with 2:48 remaining, closing the score 4-3 in Indy's favor.
The Oilers travel to Boise Idaho, taking on the Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, March 20 at 8:10 p.m. CT.
