Preview: Royals Meet Mariners for Saturday Night Square off in Maine

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a four-game week on the road against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, March 15th at 6:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

The Royals conclude their five-game road-trip against the Mariners on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:05 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and a live performance by the Reading Buccaneers, as well as a happy hour from 6-7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals post a 25-27-5-2 record after defeating the Railers in the series finale on Friday, March 15 in a shootout, 2-1. Reading took on Wednesday, March 13th, 2-1, at the DCU Center. Forwards Forward Yvan Mongo recorded the lone gaol in regulation for Reading while Nolan Maier saved 39 of 40 shots faced for his 15th win of the season. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 9-8-2-1 record with a point earned in 12 of 20 games.

Forward Joe Nardi surpassed Matt Brown for the team lead in points this season (40) with his 26h assist. Nardi ties Devon Paliani for third on the team in goals behind Shane Sellar (15) and team-leading goal scorer Ryan Chyzowski (17).

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine enters the two-game series with a 24-26-7-0 record through 57 games this season. The Mariners have won two of their last three games including a 33-save shutout 7-0 victory over Adirondack on March 8th by the Rookie of the Month for January goaltender Brad Arvanitis.

Forward Alex Kile leads the Mariners in goals (30), assists (36) and points (66) this season. The Troy, Michigan native ranks fourth in the ECHL in goals and points and posts nine power play goals to lead all Mariners.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Undie Sunday / Slapshot's Birthday - Mar. 24 vs. Worcester - Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Celebrate Slapshot's birthday with the best fuzzball in hockey and all of his mascot guests!

Toss your newly packaged underwear onto the ice after the first Royals goal to donate it to charity

Giveaway: 2023-24 team poster

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

