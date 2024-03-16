Mavericks Celebrate Affiliation Night Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Fresh off the heels of a dominating 8-3 victory last night, the Kansas City Mavericks and Rapid City Rush face off again tonight at 6 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Mavericks are celebrating Affiliation Night and will be wearing Seattle Kraken-themed jerseys, honoring their NHL affiliate. The night will be filled with videos from Seattle and the Mavericks AHL affiliate, Coachella Valley Firebirds, as well as many other special moments throughout the game.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Rapid City Rush. Mavericks Affiliation Night.

WHEN: Tonight, March 16, 6 PM

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055

With a playoff spot already secured in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs with more than a month remaining in the regular season, the Kansas City Mavericks are in the middle of their best season in team history. After tonight, Kansas City has five more home games remaining in the regular season before beginning postseason play as the team competes for its first Kelly Cup in franchise history. Single-game tickets are still available at kcmavericks.com or 816-252-7825.

