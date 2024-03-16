Bednar Stands Tall As Fish Shut Out Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, SC - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-0 on Saturday night at Bons Secours Wellness Arena.

What Happened:

The Toledo Walleye and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits squared off to close out a two-game set.

Jan Bednar started between the pipes for the visiting Walleye. Jacob Graves and Riley McCourt patrolled the defensive zone while Riley Sawchuk, Alexandre Doucet and Mitch Lewandowski attacked the net for Toledo.

Ryan Bednard defended the home net for the Swamp Rabbits. Max Martin and J.D. Greenway manned the blue line while Tanner Eberle, Carter Souch and Ben Freeman headed the Greenville offense.

The Walleye got it rolling as Michael Prapavessis sniped a score at 10:27 to put the Walleye up 1-0. Riley Sawchuk and Brendon Michaelian added assists to the icebreaker. Sawchuk's assist moved his point streak to seven games.

The Swamp Rabbits got their first power play chance at 15:18 when McCourt was penalized for High-Sticking. The Walleye killed off the first man-advantage of the game.

That wrapped the first set of 20 minutes with the Walleye leading the Swamp Rabbits 1-0.

The Walleye outshot the Swamp Rabbits 14-10 in the period. Toledo did not have a power play chance in the period, while Greenville was 0/1.

The second period action began at 6:17 when Conlan Keenan was sent to the Toledo penalty box for Elbowing, signaling a second Greenville power play. Toledo fended off the Greenville power play.

The Walleye got their first power play chance at 9:02 when Anthony Beauchamp was penalized for High-Sticking. The Swamp Rabbits killed off the power play.

That wrapped the second frame with the Walleye leading the Swamp Rabbits 1-0.

The Walleye outshot the Swamp Rabbits 10-6 in the period and 24-16 after two periods. Toledo and Greenville were both 0/1 on the power play in the period.

The third period action began and ended with two Walleye insurance goals in quick succession.

First, Orrin Centazzo received the faceoff from Keenan and lasered the puck into the net at 12:54, making it 2-0 Walleye.

Then, Sawchuk would continue his tear with an unassisted tally, just 55 seconds later at 13:49.

The horns sounded with the Toledo Walleye claiming a 3-0 shutout win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The two teams shot even at 7-7 in the period, but the Walleye outshot the Swamp Rabbits 34-25 overall. Neither team had a power play in the period, with Toledo finishing 0/1 on the power play while Greenville finished 0/2.

Bednar stopped all 25 Greenville shots, netting his third professional shutout, with all three coming this season.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

Riley Sawchuk (1G, 1A) - TOL

Jan Bednar (W, 25/25 SV; 3rd Pro Shutout) - TOL

Michael Prapavessis (1G, GWG) - TOL

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will trek further South for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Atlanta Gladiators tomorrow, March 17, 2024, with puck drop coming at 3:00 pm ET from Gas South Arena.

WALLEYE SIGN RICKY LYLE TO ATO

Earlier today, the Toledo Walleye signed Forward Ricky Lyle to an Amateur Tryout contract (ATO).

Lyle will make his professional debut after spending the last four years at Army. Lyle skated 34 games this season for Army, accumulating 19 points (10G, 9A) and 33 penalty minutes. The Duluth, Minnesota native skated in 124 games during his Army tenure, tallying 62 points (33G, 29A) and 104 penalty minutes.

