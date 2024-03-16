Nailers Finish off Iowa, 2-1

CORALVILLE, IA- The Wheeling Nailers finished off another impressive stretch of road games on Saturday night, as they went 3-1-1 in five straight tilts away from WesBanco Arena. Jordan Martel snapped a 1-1 tie at the 3:49 mark of the third period, and Taylor Gauthier made 27 saves, as Wheeling was victorious, 2-1 over the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena.

Chances were few and far between in the first period, as the two clubs combined for just 12 shots on goal. One of those rippled the mesh, as the Heartlanders tallied at the 5:18 mark. Adam Goodsir plated a pass into the slot for Jack Perbix, who stepped in and twirled a wrist shot into the right side of the cage.

The Nailers responded with a strong middle frame, as they outshot Iowa, 14-12, while scoring the tying goal. Maxim Cajkovic chipped the puck off the right wing wall to send Matt Koopman in on a 2-on-1 break. Koopman kept the puck to himself in the right circle, where he roofed a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the goal. William Provost also notched an assist for his first point in a Wheeling uniform.

As was the case in the first two games of the series, one shot decided the match, and for the second night in a row, that shot was taken by Wheeling. Tanner Laderoute carried the puck over the right side of the offensive blueline, then delivered a cross-ice feed to Jordan Martel, who smashed a one-timer into the top shelf from the left circle. The Nailers took the 2-1 score to the finish line with superb defense and goaltending.

Taylor Gauthier improved to 6-0-1 in his career against Iowa by earning his 24th victory of the season with 27 saves on 28 shots for Wheeling. Drew DeRidder stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in the loss for the Heartlanders.

The Nailers will begin a four-game homestand on Tuesday morning at 10:45 against the Indy Fuel in their annual Education Day Game. Wheeling will also be home on Friday at 7:10 for Ladies Night against the Kalamazoo Wings, before the highlight game of the week - Wizards & Wands on Saturday at 7:10 against the Fort Wayne Komets.

