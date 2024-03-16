Cyclones Power Past the Komets
March 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones took down the Komets 3-1 inside the Heritage Bank Center Saturday night. Cincinnati wins the regular season series 5-4-0-0 against Fort Wayne on the night of the final matchup this year.
* Cyclones goaltender Talyn Boyko was tested often in the first two periods. The rookie finished with 31 saves and helped Cincinnati go a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Fort Wayne's Brett Brochu was sharp early in between the pipes as well. Brochu and Boyko kept the game scoreless headed into the final frame.
* In the 3rd period, Sahil Panwar won a draw clean to set up Nick Isaacson's shot. Nick followed and potted home his own rebound. Isaacson has goals in three-straight games. Minutes later, Shawn Szydlowski collected the tying goal on a delayed penalty. The veteran located a loose puck to the right of Boyko with the Cyclones scrambling defensively. With a little over eight minutes to go, Cole Fraser walked into a blast from the right point and beat Brett Brochu. The defensemen's marker would be the eventual game-winner and his second goal in as many nights. Sahil Panwar tacked on an empty-net goal and recorded two points.
Up next, Cincinnati is back at the Heritage Bank Center to continue the homestand. The Cyclones host the Indy Fuel Sunday March 17th for a 3:00pm ET puck drop. Cincinnati will wear specialty green St. Patrick's Day jerseys.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 16, 2024
- Walleye Blank Swamp Rabbits to End Five-Game Point Streak - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Blank Swamp Rabbits to End Five-Game Point Streak - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Fall 5-1 in St. Patrick's Day Celebration - Worcester Railers HC
- Rapid City Wins Thriller Over Number-One Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Americans End Their Four-Game Losing Skid with a 5-2 Win - Allen Americans
- Bednar Stands Tall As Fish Shut Out Swamp Rabbits - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Power Past the Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Shorthanded Game Winner Fuels Indy to Sweep Tulsa - Indy Fuel
- Heartlanders Drop Pot of Gold to Wheeling on St. Hat Trick's Day, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Ghantous Scores First Pro Goal In 5-1 Win Over Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Finish off Iowa, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Welcome 5,217, Fall to Americans on Green Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Andre Ghantous Scores First Pro Goal in 5-1 Win over Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Fall to Everblades at Home - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Mount Comeback over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Mongo Earns Multi-Point Game in Royals Loss to Mariners, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Mariners Top Royals, Stretch Point Streak to Four - Maine Mariners
- Five out of a Possible Six Points vs. the Steelheads - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Steelheads Fall 5-4 in Shootout Wrapping up Canadian Road Trip - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Luke Manning - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - March 16 - ECHL
- Americans Add Rookie Forward - Allen Americans
- Growlers Sign Forward Mathieu Gosselin to SPC - Newfoundland Growlers
- K-Wings' Hunter Vorva Called up to Rochester (AHL), Babin Signs SPC - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Kalamazoo, 6:00 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Game Notes: March 16 - Rush at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Evan Fitzpatrick, Zachary Massicotte from Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Celebrate Affiliation Night Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Royals Meet Mariners for Saturday Night Square off in Maine - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Power Past the Komets
- Cincy Falls Short in Toledo
- Cincy Can't Keep Pace in Wheeling
- Cyclones Get Past The Nailers
- Cyclones Smack the Komets