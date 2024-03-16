Cyclones Power Past the Komets

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones took down the Komets 3-1 inside the Heritage Bank Center Saturday night. Cincinnati wins the regular season series 5-4-0-0 against Fort Wayne on the night of the final matchup this year.

* Cyclones goaltender Talyn Boyko was tested often in the first two periods. The rookie finished with 31 saves and helped Cincinnati go a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Fort Wayne's Brett Brochu was sharp early in between the pipes as well. Brochu and Boyko kept the game scoreless headed into the final frame.

* In the 3rd period, Sahil Panwar won a draw clean to set up Nick Isaacson's shot. Nick followed and potted home his own rebound. Isaacson has goals in three-straight games. Minutes later, Shawn Szydlowski collected the tying goal on a delayed penalty. The veteran located a loose puck to the right of Boyko with the Cyclones scrambling defensively. With a little over eight minutes to go, Cole Fraser walked into a blast from the right point and beat Brett Brochu. The defensemen's marker would be the eventual game-winner and his second goal in as many nights. Sahil Panwar tacked on an empty-net goal and recorded two points.

Up next, Cincinnati is back at the Heritage Bank Center to continue the homestand. The Cyclones host the Indy Fuel Sunday March 17th for a 3:00pm ET puck drop. Cincinnati will wear specialty green St. Patrick's Day jerseys.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

