ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

March 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Fort Wayne's Daniel Amesbury has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #812, Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, on March 15.

Amesbury is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 12:28 of the third period.

Amesbury will miss Fort Wayne's games at Cincinnati tonight (March 16) and vs. Kalamazoo (March 20).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

