Shorthanded Game Winner Fuels Indy to Sweep Tulsa
March 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Tulsa Oilers for the second night in a row, in front of 6,067 fans, before heading to Cincinnati to finish their weekend against the Cyclones. After going into the third period tied, Indy came away with the 4-3 win on a shorthanded goal by Matus Spodniak.
1ST PERIOD
3:31 into the first frame, the Fuel headed to the power play when Kishaun Gervais took a cross checking penalty. At 5:08, Brett Bulmer capitalized on the power play with the first goal of the game. Kyle Maksimovich and Bryan Lemos each had an assist.
At 13:03, Matus Spodniak took a slashing call putting the Oilers on the power play. They were also able to capitalize with a goal by Jarod Hilderman to tie the game, 1-1.
Gervais claimed the next goal of the game after an unfortunate bounce ended up behind Zach Driscoll in Indy's net at 19:20.
At the 20:00 mark, Matt Cairns and Tulsa's Alec Butcher were given two minutes each for roughing, to be served in the second frame.
By the end of the period, the Fuel outshot the Oilers, 17-10.
2ND PERIOD
DJ King opened the scoring in the second period with a goal at 2:34 to tie the game. Jon Martin and Cam Hausinger earned assists on the goal.
Gervais got his second of the game at 11:57 with the help of Hilderman, to give Tulsa the lead again, 3-2.
At 19:53, Anthony Petruzzelli tied the game again with a goal from the blue line. Chris Cameron and Cairns had the two assists.
Once again, Indy outshot Tulsa in the period, 12-9.
3RD PERIOD
At 2:48, King took a roughing penalty to give Tulsa a power play however the Fuel killed off the penalty.
Brett Bulmer took a tripping penalty at 15:58, putting the Fuel on the penalty kill however after a bad turnover in the neutral zone, Matus Spodniak took a breakaway all to himself and scored to break the tie.
Despite late game effort from Tulsa, they could not score again and the Fuel took the 4-3 regulation win.
This was Driscoll's 40th Fuel win, tying the franchise record of wins also held by Matt Tomkins.
The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, March 22 for Disability Awareness Night against the Cincinnati Cyclones.
