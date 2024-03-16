Americans Add Rookie Forward

Kalamazoo, Michigan - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), announced today the team has signed rookie forward Griffen Fox to a contract.

Griffen Fox will join the Americans in time for tonight's game against the Kalamazoo Wings. The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound forward played in seven games this season for the Fort Wayne Komets (1 goal and 0 assists).

Earlier this season, the native of Branford, Ontario played in 26 games with Lakehead University, where he had nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points. He played 70 career games at Lakehead, with 24 total goals and 36 points.

The Americans will be minus two forwards tonight as both Easton Brodzinski and Johnny Walker will miss the game due to injuries suffered in last night's 3-2 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings.

After tomorrow afternoon's game at Kalamazoo, the Americans will return home for three games next week against Kansas City, starting on Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM.

