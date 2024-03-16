Growlers Sign Forward Mathieu Gosselin to SPC

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that forward Mathieu Gosselin has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club for the remainder of the season.

Gosselin, 24, wrapped up his five year collegiate career in the NCAA with Clarkson University this past month. Serving as the captain for his Senior year, Gosselin skated in 160 games for the Golden Knights, picking up 117 points (44G, 73A) in the process.

Prior to his NCAA career, the Quebec City native played two years in the BCHL with the Merritt Centennials where he amassed 93 points in 106 appearances.

Newfoundland open their final road trip of the season next Friday night in Portland as they play the Maine Mariners in the first of six straight North Division battles away from home.

