Grizzlies Sign Forward Luke Manning
March 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Luke Manning.
Manning started his college career at the Air Force Academy and played in 35 games during the 2019-2020 season, scoring 8 goals and 4 assists. He transferred to the University of St. Thomas, where he scored 24 goals and 21 assists in 117 games from 2020-2024. Manning was a marketing major at St. Thomas. He was twice named to the CCHA All-Academic Team. Prior to his college days he played with the NAHL's Minot Minotauros and the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers.
Manning will wear number 8 for the Grizzlies, who begin a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night for Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
