ECHL Transactions - March 16
March 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 16, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
William Lavalliere, G
Utah:
Cody Corbett, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Adirondack:
Connor Blake, D from Idaho
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Griffen Fox, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Florida:
Add Nick Vilardo, G added as EBUG
Add Kieran Craig, F activated from reserve
Delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve
Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled by Florida (NHL)
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Andres, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Bobby Russell, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cole Donhauser, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Prkusic, F placed on reserve
Delete Joshua Karlsson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Indy:
Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve
Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Trevor Babin, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jay Keranen, D activated from reserve
Delete Luke Morgan, F placed on reserve
Delete Hunter Vorva, G loaned to Rochester
Maine:
Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve
Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Mathieu Gosselin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Francis Boisvert, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled by Syracuse
Delete Zachary Massicotte, D recalled by Syracuse
South Carolina:
Add Ethan Strang, F activated from reserve
Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Orrin Centazzo, F returned from loan to Belleville
Add Ricky Lyle, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Grant Gabriele, D placed on reserve
Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve
Delete Orrin Centazzo, F loaned to Belleville [3/15]
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Strauss Mann, G assigned by Laval
Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jared Power, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Farren, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Luke Manning, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dean Yakura, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nathan Burke, F placed on reserve
Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ryan Verrier, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Todd Goehring, F activated from reserve
Delete Christian Krygier, D placed on reserve
Delete Blade Jenkins, F recalled by Hartford
