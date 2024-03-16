ECHL Transactions - March 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 16, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

William Lavalliere, G

Utah:

Cody Corbett, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Adirondack:

Connor Blake, D from Idaho

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Griffen Fox, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Florida:

Add Nick Vilardo, G added as EBUG

Add Kieran Craig, F activated from reserve

Delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve

Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled by Florida (NHL)

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Andres, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Bobby Russell, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cole Donhauser, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Prkusic, F placed on reserve

Delete Joshua Karlsson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Indy:

Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve

Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Trevor Babin, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jay Keranen, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke Morgan, F placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Vorva, G loaned to Rochester

Maine:

Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve

Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Mathieu Gosselin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Francis Boisvert, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled by Syracuse

Delete Zachary Massicotte, D recalled by Syracuse

South Carolina:

Add Ethan Strang, F activated from reserve

Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Orrin Centazzo, F returned from loan to Belleville

Add Ricky Lyle, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Grant Gabriele, D placed on reserve

Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

Delete Orrin Centazzo, F loaned to Belleville [3/15]

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Strauss Mann, G assigned by Laval

Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jared Power, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Farren, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Luke Manning, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dean Yakura, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nathan Burke, F placed on reserve

Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ryan Verrier, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Todd Goehring, F activated from reserve

Delete Christian Krygier, D placed on reserve

Delete Blade Jenkins, F recalled by Hartford

