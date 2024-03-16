Americans End Their Four-Game Losing Skid with a 5-2 Win

Allen Americans' Solag Bakich and Kalamazoo Wings' Jonathan Lemieux on the ice

Kalamazoo, Michigan - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and AHL's Belleville Senators played the second game of a three-game series on Saturday night in Kalamazoo as both teams celebrated St Patrick's Day on green ice with

The Americans opened the scoring in the first period as Liam Finlay fired a shot from the slot finding the back of the net for his sixth of the season to give the Americans a 1-0 lead at the 15-minute mark of the first period. Kalamazoo outshot the Americans 11-10 in the opening frame.

Allen blew the game open in the second period as they scored three times. Colin Jacobs scored his sixth of the year and third in the last two games at the 2:39 mark of the period. Less than three minutes later, Gavin Gould scored his ninth of the year, firing a shot from the corner that went five-hole to make it 3-1 Allen. His goal turned out to be the game winning goal. Thirty-five seconds later, Ty Farmer scored his second career goal with a wrister from way outside. His second of the season. The Americans led the game 4-1 after two periods of play.

The Wings cut the lead to 4-2 at the 5:25 mark of the third period, but that would be as close as they would get. Ty Farmer's second goal of the game and third of his career at the 9:45 mark made it 5-2 Allen, and that is how the game ended. The Americans stopped their four-game losing streak on Saturday night. They have a chance to win the series on Sunday afternoon.

The Americans return home for three games next week against the Kansas City Mavericks with the Americans School Day game kicking things off on Wednesday, March 20th at 10:00 AM. Call 972-912-1000 for seats!

Three Stars of the Game:

1. ALN - M. Costantini

2. ALN - T. Farmer

3. ALN - G. Gould

