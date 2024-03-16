Game Notes: March 16 - Rush at Kansas City Mavericks

March 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, duke it out for the final time agains the Kansas City Mavericks this afternoon at 5:05 p.m. from Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Rush are 1-6-1 vs. Kansas City this season, but are looking for a massive win tonight against the number one team in the ECHL.

RUSH LOOK TO STOP HIGH-FLYING OFFENSE

It was a challenging night for the Rapid City Rush last evening, as they lost to the league's number-one overall seed, the Kansas City Mavericks. The Rush allowed eight goals on 24 shots (25 percent shooting for the Mavericks). However, the Rush still created chances. Cale Morris stopped 38 of the 41 shots he faced, and got bailed out by a couple posts. The Rush killed every penalty they took convincingly, and played the Mavericks to a 2-2 even second period. The Rush have knocked three points off the Mavericks this season and now look to win the final regular-season meeting between the two teams

BENNY AND THE VETS HIT RECORD

Rookie forward Blake Bennett scored his 27th and 28th goals of the season last night for his fourth two-goal showing of the season. The pair of goals has given him sole possession of the Rapid City Rush rookie single-season goal scoring record, passing Brett Gravelle who set the mark in 2021-22. Bennett has led the team in goals since November and has not relinquished the team scoring lead.

ONE LINE... BUT STILL MORE

The Kansas City line of Cade Borchardt, Patrick Curry, and Nolan Walker factored in on six of the eight goals scored by the Mavericks last night. Subtracting their presence, the Rush would have won 3-2. However, the Mavericks are deeper than their top scorers. Kyle Jackson was held pointless last night, and Cole Coskey scored twice as well. The Rush held the Mavericks, the team with the top-goal-differential and a top-five team in shots, to only 24 shots last night.

SCORING THREE

For the first time since December 29-January 5, the Rush have scored three or more goals in four-consecutive games. Rapid City has only scored at that pace in those two stretches this season. The Rush are 2-1-1 in their last four and went 3-1-0 in the late December stretch.

NELLY TRAIN IS ROLLING

Logan Nelson has an eight-game point streak riding into tonight's game in Kansas City. Factoring in on every goal in last Saturday's overtime loss, Nelson proceeded to follow his four-point night with a shorthanded goal on Monday night, and an assist last night. Nelson's eight-game streak is the longest point streak for any Rush player this season.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

The Rush are down to 13 games left this season, four on the road and nine at home. Rapid City has won 14 road contests this season, surpassing last year's mark of 13 road wins. For the Rush, their four road games are split against the two division leaders (Kansas City and Idaho) and their home games come against teams currently in or within one point of cracking a playoff spot.

PENALTY KILL PROWESS

Kansas City entered the game yesterday with a top-10 powerplay that the Rush tangled with nicely. The Rush have killed their last six straight penalties and held the Mavericks powerplay pointless last night.

DEADLINE DAY

The ECHL trade deadline day is Wednesday, March 20, meaning the next time the Rush take the ice, there will be no more trades this season (except for the completion of futures deals). The Rush will host the Coors Light Coach's Show at Shipwrecks Bar and Grill that night with both Peter Drikos and Scott Burt, and the chance for fans to ask questions about the inner workings of roster movement in the ECHL.

THE ELIMINATION NUMBER (E#)

The Rush elimination number is now 19 points.

If that number is above zero after the end of the regular season, the Rush will make the playoffs.

The number decreases by TWO every time Utah/Wichita win in regulation or the Rush lose in regulation. The number decreases by ONE every time the Rush or Utah/Wichita lose in overtime/shootout. And the number stays the same with the Rush win in regulation or Utah/Wichita lose in regulation.

If the number hits zero, the Rush are eliminated from playoff contention.

ROOTING GUIDE

For the Rush to get the most out of the results tonight, here's who Rush fans should be pulling for in tonight's games

Who to pull for Against Help

THE RUSH Kansas City WIN

Norfolk Utah UTAH up 7

Kalamazoo Allen ALN up 6

ECHL Stories from March 16, 2024

