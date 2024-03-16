Stingrays Fall to Everblades at Home

South Carolina Stingrays in their St. Patrick's uniforms

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC- The South Carolina Stingrays lost 6-3 to the Florida Everblades on Saturday night. Mitchell Gibson made 13 saves on 18 shots in the loss.

The game began tied 1-1 with 12:49 left on the first-period clock. Jonny Evans and Sean Josling had traded goals on December 23, but the game was postponed due to unsafe ice conditions.

Will Reilly put the Everblades up 2-1 when he took a feed from Kyle Neuber and snapped it past Gibson for his eighth goal of the year.

Colin Swoyer tied the game with a shot through traffic that snuck past Florida netminder Cam Johnson to level the score at 2-2.

Oliver Chau put the Everblades back in front when he buried a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Joe Pendenza made it 4-2 when he tipped in a power play tally for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season.

Stanislav Demin extended Florida's lead to 5-2 with a snipe from the high slot 5:55 into the final period.

The Stingrays pulled within two when Jack Adams tipped in his 21st goal of the season. Adams redirected a Michael Kim slap shot to make it 5-3.

Florida's Mark Senden iced the game with an empty net tally to make it a 6-3 final.

The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow afternoon for a 3:00 pm tilt in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates.

