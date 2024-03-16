Stingrays Fall to Everblades at Home
March 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC- The South Carolina Stingrays lost 6-3 to the Florida Everblades on Saturday night. Mitchell Gibson made 13 saves on 18 shots in the loss.
The game began tied 1-1 with 12:49 left on the first-period clock. Jonny Evans and Sean Josling had traded goals on December 23, but the game was postponed due to unsafe ice conditions.
Will Reilly put the Everblades up 2-1 when he took a feed from Kyle Neuber and snapped it past Gibson for his eighth goal of the year.
Colin Swoyer tied the game with a shot through traffic that snuck past Florida netminder Cam Johnson to level the score at 2-2.
Oliver Chau put the Everblades back in front when he buried a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.
Joe Pendenza made it 4-2 when he tipped in a power play tally for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season.
Stanislav Demin extended Florida's lead to 5-2 with a snipe from the high slot 5:55 into the final period.
The Stingrays pulled within two when Jack Adams tipped in his 21st goal of the season. Adams redirected a Michael Kim slap shot to make it 5-3.
Florida's Mark Senden iced the game with an empty net tally to make it a 6-3 final.
The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow afternoon for a 3:00 pm tilt in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays in their St. Patrick's uniforms
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 16, 2024
- Bednar Stands Tall As Fish Shut Out Swamp Rabbits - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Power Past the Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Shorthanded Game Winner Fuels Indy to Sweep Tulsa - Indy Fuel
- Heartlanders Drop Pot of Gold to Wheeling on St. Hat Trick's Day, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Ghantous Scores First Pro Goal In 5-1 Win Over Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Finish off Iowa, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Welcome 5,217, Fall to Americans on Green Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Andre Ghantous Scores First Pro Goal in 5-1 Win over Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Fall to Everblades at Home - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Mount Comeback over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Mongo Earns Multi-Point Game in Royals Loss to Mariners, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Mariners Top Royals, Stretch Point Streak to Four - Maine Mariners
- Five out of a Possible Six Points vs. the Steelheads - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Steelheads Fall 5-4 in Shootout Wrapping up Canadian Road Trip - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Luke Manning - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - March 16 - ECHL
- Americans Add Rookie Forward - Allen Americans
- Growlers Sign Forward Mathieu Gosselin to SPC - Newfoundland Growlers
- K-Wings' Hunter Vorva Called up to Rochester (AHL), Babin Signs SPC - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Kalamazoo, 6:00 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Game Notes: March 16 - Rush at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Evan Fitzpatrick, Zachary Massicotte from Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Celebrate Affiliation Night Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Royals Meet Mariners for Saturday Night Square off in Maine - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.