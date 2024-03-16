Ghantous Scores First Pro Goal In 5-1 Win Over Railers

WORCESTER - Andre Ghantous scored his first professional goal and Vinnie Purpura made 39 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Worcester Railers 5-1 on Saturday night in front of 5,017 at DCU Center.

After Adirondack had a goal waved off for an offside, Grant Jozefek scored one that counted to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead on a wrist shot that beat goaltender John Muse through a screen of the defenseman in the right circle. The goal was Jozefek's seventh of the year from Jace Isley and Ryan Orgel at 16:09 of the opening frame.

Worcester responded to even the score late in the first period. Jake Pivonka took the puck at the hash marks and beat goaltender Vinnie Purpura with 1:39 left in the first. Pivonka's goal was his 17th of the year from Ashton Calder and the game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Andre Ghantous scored his first professional goal at 3:15 of the second period as he took a pass from Ryan Smith and fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of John Muse to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead. The goal was Ghantous' first professional goal with the lone assist going to Ryan Smith.

Andre Ghantous returned the favor and helped set up Ryan Smith on the power play to take a 3-1 lead. From the right circle, Ghantous sent the puck to Smith and heat beat John Muse for his 25th goal of the year at 4:33 of the second. Ghantous was credited with the only assist and has four points in his first two professional games.

Adirondack took a 4-1 lead at 17:09 of the second period as Shane Harper ripped a shot over the shoulder of Muse, just under the cross bar, for his 16th of the year. The goal forced a goaltending change as John Muse was replaced by Cole Ceci and the Thunder took the three-goal lead into the second intermission.

In the third period, Mike Gillespie added an empty-net goal to seal the 5-1 victory. Vinnie Purpura stopped 39 of 40 for his 14th win of the season.

