Game Day Preview: Americans at Kalamazoo, 6:00 PM CST

Kalamazoo, Michigan - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Kalamazoo Wings tonight at 6:00 PM CST in Michigan. The Americans dropped a tight battle last night 3-2 at Wings Event Center.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 6:00 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 3/20/24 vs. Kansas City, 10:00 AM CST

Rally falls short: The Americans opened a three-game road trip on Friday night in Kalamazoo. Allen drew first blood in the opening period as Liam Finlay found Colin Jacobs who went top shelf on Hunter Vorva for his fourth goal of the season to give Allen the 1-0 lead. Kalamazoo scored the next three goals to build a 3-1 lead in the third period. The Americans pulled goalie Mark Sinclair late and cashed in as Colin Jacobs netted his second goal of the night deflecting an Eric Williams shot into the Wings net to cut the lead to 3-2. That would be as close as the Americans would get as the clock ran out on Allen sending them to their fourth straight defeat. A combined two power plays in the game with both teams going 0-for-1. Kris Myllari and Colby McAuley led the way for the Americans with five shots on goal each. Andrew Jarvis had the lone Americans penalty. The four minutes total on Friday was a season low.

Sinclair shines in return from the AHL: Ottawa Senators prospect Mark Sinclair was returned to the Americans on Wednesday night by the Ottawa Senators from AHL affiliate Belleville. Sinclair stopped 39 of 42 Kalamazoo shots on Friday night in the Americans 3-2 loss. Despite the loss he lowered his save percentage to 0.900.

Murray ready to return: Blake Murray is eligible to return to the Americans lineup on Saturday night after serving his two-game suspension. Murray is third on the team in scoring with 42 points in 46 games (17 goals and 25 assists). Gavin Gould, who served his one-game suspension last Sunday night, returned to the lineup on Friday and had no points with 0 shots on goal.

Hebert not on the trip: Grant Hebert is not on the trip with the Americans to Kalamazoo. Hebert suffered a lower body injury last Sunday and is expected to miss the next two to four weeks.

Brodzinski and Walker leave Friday's game: Both Easton Brodzinski and Johnny Walker left Friday night's game due to injury. Brodzinski suffered a lower body injury and is doubtful for Saturday. Johnny Walker is out with an upper body injury .

Comparing Allen and Kalamazoo

Allen Americans

Home: 12-16-0-0

Away: 13-13-2-1

Overall: 25-29-2-1

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (23) Colby McAuley

Assists: (33) Hank Crone

Points: (51) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+13) Blake Murray

PIM's: (146) Mikael Robidoux

Kalamazoo Wings:

Home: 18-11-2-0

Away: 13-12-1-0

Overall: 31-23-3-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Kalamazoo Wings Leaders:

Goals: (22) Erik Bradford

Assists: (42) Erik Bradford

Points: (64) Erik Bradford

+/-: (+13) Erik Bradford

PIM's (169) Chaz Reddekopp

