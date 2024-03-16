K-Wings Welcome 5,217, Fall to Americans on Green Ice
March 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (31-24-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, peppered the Allen Americans (26-29-2-1) to the tune of 41 shots on Green Ice but fell at Wings Event Center Saturday, 5-2.
The Americans opened the scoring at the 15:00 mark of the first period and used three goals in 3:37 in the second to skate to victory.
Jordan Seyfert (3) got Kalamazoo on the board with a one-timer from the slot at the 2:14 mark of the second to knot the game at one. Jacob Nordqvist (8) and Evan Dougherty (8) assisted the goal off a faceoff in the right circle.
Allen retook the lead just seven seconds later and made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at the 5:14 mark. The Americans scored again at the 5:51 mark.
Brad Morrison (10) pulled Kalamazoo within two with a tap-in from the crease at the 5:25 mark of the third period. Collin Adams (18) fed Morrison from the right side while Quinn Preston (13) notched the secondary assist.
Allen scored the final goal of the game at 9:04.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (14-16-2-0) made 19 saves in the loss.
The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 41-24.
Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT versus Allen for Kids Day at Wings Event Center. Tickets to the game can be purchased HERE.
--
The K-Wings return home Friday, March 29 for Pucks 'N Paws Night at Wings Event Center! Ruh Roh! Scooby Doo is back, and it's that time of the year to bring the pup back to the rink for Pucks 'N Paws, presented by Blain's Farm & Fleet. The goal horns will be turned off, and the barks will be turned UP. Plus, don't miss the pup race during the first intermission, $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hot dogs), or the 'Scooby Doo Specialty Jersey Auction' post-game.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.