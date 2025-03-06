Switchbacks Giveback Program Impact Throughout 2024 Season

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







The Colorado Springs Switchbacks had an unforgettable year as the club celebrated its tenth season with a series of special events and themed nights throughout the 2024 season. And as the perfect finishing touch, they clinched both the 2024 Western Conference title & the USL Championship Champions title!

However, what this team achieves on the field is just one aspect of the franchise. The impact the club has off the field is just as important. The Switchbacks would not have been able to reach this milestone without the incredible support and generosity of the amazing community here in the Springs. In return, the club strives to give back through various outreach programs.

Throughout the 2024 season, the Switchbacks are proud to announce that they've been able to contribute $34,000 to the community through the following initiatives. The most significant program is the ongoing partnership with Pride Soccer, which this year helped donate over $14,000 to provide scholarships for young athletes in Colorado Springs to participate in youth soccer. The collaboration with Tito's also resulted in a $5,000 donation through the giveback program, which was presented to them at the season's close. In September, $3,000 was raised through a portion of ticket sales from Dead Man's Brewfest that went to the Boys & Girls Club. Throughout the 2024 season our venue food partners, Levy, raised over $25,000 for non-profit organizations. Part of those proceeds were in partnership with We Fortify, which let volunteers work game days to raise money to build villages and programs to help young adults out of poverty. Some other companies involved with the program include Mt.Carmel Veteran Service Center, District 11 Foundation, Colorado Parks and Rec, Special Olympics Colorado, and Corinthians Athletic Club.

The Switchbacks are deeply grateful for the support they've received from the Colorado Springs community. The impact of that support has been immeasurable over the past ten seasons. The club looks forward to continuing to work together for the next ten years and beyond to build an even stronger, more vibrant community.

