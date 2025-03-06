Match Preview: Miami FC vs Detroit City FC

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC is set to take on Detroit City FC in its 2025 season home opener. Following the end of a rough 2024 season, Miami FC has made major changes over the offseason and is ready to return in 2025.

The club has brought Gaston Maddoni as the new head coach. Miami FC also signed major names Sebastian Blanco and Lucas Melano, most known for their time with MLS' Portland Timbers, as well as former US national team goalkeeper Bill Hamid. The club also saw the return of Bolu Akinyode, following his 2024 stint with El Paso Locomotive FC. Akinyode played for the South Florida team for three seasons prior to his Texas campaign.

The new revamped roster will be one to watch as Miami prepares to make its comeback in 2025, starting with its first match against Detroit City FC at home.

Alongside the new additions, Miami brought back a few key players from last season, including Allen Gavilanes. Gavilanes was key to Miami's midfield in 2024 and had the second-most goals scored on the roster.

Detroit finished the 2024 USL Championship season third in the Eastern Conference table, before exiting playoffs to the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the Championship quarterfinals. The last matchup between the two teams was at Detroit, where the home team won 3-0. A key player to watch on the away side is forward Ben Morris. Morris led Detroit in goals last season and was a key part of its 2024 campaign.

Miami will be looking to coming back this season and starting fresh following a successful pre-season.

Match Notes

Last Meeting: Detroit won 3-0 at home

Miami won three and tied one of their last four season openers

Detroit finished 3rd in the 2024 USLC Eastern conference

Tickets for the game can be found at miamifc.com/tickets.

