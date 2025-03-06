El Paso Locomotive FC Announces KVIA as 2025 Local Broadcast Partner
March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC has announced KVIA-TV as its Local Broadcast Partner ahead of the start of the 2025 USL Championship season, which kicks off this Saturday, March 8 at Southwest University Park against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
"We're thrilled to partner with Locomotive FC once again to extend the stadium experience into fans' home," KVIA General Manager Brenda De Anda-Swann said. "The El Paso-Las Cruces CW is already a great place for sports, and adding local sports to the mix makes a lot of sense. Fans will get to see even more Locomotive games this year, so it's a win-win for the community."
All home matches will be locally live-streamed on kvia.com and the KVIA News App for viewers across the Borderplex region. In addition, Locomotive's matches against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (March 8), Phoenix Rising FC (March 15/July 19), Lexington SC (April 5), New Mexico United (May 3), Orange County SC (June 14) and Monterey Bay FC (August 16) will be locally televised on El Paso-Las Cruces CW.
"As we begin our second season with KVIA, this partnership represents an opportunity for our fans in the Borderplex to see Locomotive games locally," Locomotive FC General Manager Andrew Forrest said. "Partnering with a group that understands the value in local sports partnerships will only help elevate the fan experience on both the El Paso-Las Cruces CW and KVIA.com."
El Paso Locomotive FC single-match tickets for all 2025 regular season matches are on sale now and are available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets. El Paso's 30-match USL Championship schedule can be found at eplocomotivefc.com/schedule.
For the best prices and priority seating to every Locomotive home match in 2025, become a Season Ticket Member today! Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets, calling (915) 235-GOAL or texting (915) 666-2005.
