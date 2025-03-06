FC Tulsa Reveals Patina Ascent Kit

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa is excited to reveal its Patina Ascent Kit, a striking new design that blends the city's rich architectural history with a bold vision for the future.

Crafted in collaboration with hummel, the club's second kit showcases the sophistication, strength and ambition that define both the city and its team. FC Tulsa's official away kit of 2025 can be pre-ordered today at shop.fctulsa.com/collections/patina-ascent.

The club will debut the Patina Ascent Kit in its season debut on Saturday, March 8, at 8 p.m. CT when it faces Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

The modernistic white jersey features a bold decal inspired by a skyscraper silhouette, which is embodied by an upward arrow-like motif. The pattern of arrows symbolizes both the elevation of Tulsa and its signature skyline while being a visual representation of unity, with each one connecting in a seamless, continuous flow.

At the heart of the design is Patina Green, a color deeply rooted in Tulsa's identity, drawing from the iconic Art Deco structures of Downtown Tulsa. The city's architectural heritage, adorned with oxidized copper Patina, provides a unique backdrop for this signature hue, making the kit a distinct statement of local pride.

Building off the success of its home kit - the Stay Gold Kit - this Patina Ascent Kit features a Patina silicone crest and an eye-catching striped pattern across the shoulders, further highlighting the city's unique architectural style.

Fans can experience the craftsmanship and symbolism of this kit firsthand at the FC Tulsa shop or online. Stay tuned to FC Tulsa's social media channels and website for updates on how to secure your piece of Tulsa's proud legacy.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.