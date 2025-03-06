San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Lucio Berron
March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed midfielder Lucio Berron, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We're happy to have Lucio join the team," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "He's been training with us this preseason and instantly impressed with his hard work and tenacity. We believe he'll make a great addition to our midfield unit."
Berron joins SAFC after finishing out his collegiate career at Creighton University, compiling 2,109 minutes in 31 matches over two seasons. In his final campaign in 2024, Berron started every game for the Bluejays. The midfielder started at Coastal Carolina, featuring in 30 matches while providing one goal and two assists over the course of his freshman and sophomore seasons.
A native of Sante Fe, Argentina, Berron grew up playing in the Union de Sante Fe academy system.
San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 6, 2025
- San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Lucio Berron - San Antonio FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs Detroit City FC - Miami FC
- Matchday HQ: Phoenix Rising FC vs. FC Tulsa 03.08.25 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Phoenix Rising Debuts New Food Items - Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announces KVIA as 2025 Local Broadcast Partner - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United - Sacramento Republic FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Hounds at North Carolina FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa Reveals Patina Ascent Kit - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Athletic and American Cancer Society Team up to Unveil Keeper Kit for a Cause Campaign - Hartford Athletic
- Switchbacks Giveback Program Impact Throughout 2024 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Detroit City Football Club Signs Forward Sebastián Guenzatti - Detroit City FC
- The Hometown Kid Is Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Sergio Rivas - New Mexico United
- El Paso Locomotive FC Unveil 2025 'Midnight Kit' - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hounds Sign Hometown GK Ben Martino - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Legion FC Adds Roman Torres on Loan from Minnesota United FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Debut Anniversary Kit - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- FC Tulsa Adds Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd on Loan from Chicago Fire FC - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Single-Game Tickets for First Five Home Games on Sale Now - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Lucio Berron
- San Antonio FC Announces 2025 Broadcast Schedule
- San Antonio FC Draws Houston Dynamo 2 in Final Preseason Friendly
- San Antonio FC Defeats El Paso Locomotive 2-1 in Preseason Friendly
- San Antonio FC Announces 2025 Coaching Staff Updates