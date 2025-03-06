San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Lucio Berron

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed midfielder Lucio Berron, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're happy to have Lucio join the team," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "He's been training with us this preseason and instantly impressed with his hard work and tenacity. We believe he'll make a great addition to our midfield unit."

Berron joins SAFC after finishing out his collegiate career at Creighton University, compiling 2,109 minutes in 31 matches over two seasons. In his final campaign in 2024, Berron started every game for the Bluejays. The midfielder started at Coastal Carolina, featuring in 30 matches while providing one goal and two assists over the course of his freshman and sophomore seasons.

A native of Sante Fe, Argentina, Berron grew up playing in the Union de Sante Fe academy system.

San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

