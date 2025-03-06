Hartford Athletic and American Cancer Society Team up to Unveil Keeper Kit for a Cause Campaign

HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic unveiled their brand new, high impact "Kick Out Cancer" kit for the 2025 season, in partnership with the American Cancer Society. The new kit will serve as the primary goalkeeper kit for home matches in 2025, as well as select away matches throughout the season.

In partnership with the American Cancer Society, Hartford Athletic will donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of each goalkeeper kit directly to breast cancer research through one of the ACS's signature events, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Fans will not need to take any additional steps to activate this donation - simply purchasing a keeper kit will automatically trigger the donation. Kits can be purchased online at the Hartford Athletic Team Store, or on game days at either merchandise location.

The kit design boasts bold pink stripes, composed of hue-varied pink ribbons. The wave of pink ribbons across the torso of each player serves as a reminder of the resilience of survivors, a community that has surpassed four million, and the importance of persevering through adversity.

"We challenged ourselves to think beyond traditional jersey designs" said Hartford Athletic COO Michele Roux. "We wanted to design a jersey that not only our players and fans would be proud to wear, but one that carried intentionality and meaning. Building a kit that is visually powerful and serves a cause far greater than itself, this team, or the game of soccer, represents our commitment to making a real difference beyond the pitch."

"Breast cancer affects too many of our loved ones, and the American Cancer Society is committed to funding groundbreaking research, providing critical patient support programs, and ensuring access to lifesaving screenings right here in Connecticut," said Erin DiLillo, Director of Development, American Cancer Society. "Through Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, we unite communities in the fight against this disease, raising essential funds to fuel progress. Every dollar raised helps us continue offering free rides to treatment, patient navigation services, and cutting-edge research that brings us closer to a world without breast cancer. Together, we are making a difference for survivors, thrivers, and those currently in the fight."

The pink jerseys are bold in both their design and statement, honoring, celebrating, and supporting the millions of women affected by breast cancer in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in America, aside from skin cancers. It accounts for about 30% (or 1 in 3) of all new female cancers each year. One in eight women will develop breast cancer, with more than 315,000 invasive cases projected for diagnosis in 2025. Breast cancer is also the second leading cause of cancer death in women, claiming more than 40,000 lives annually. Thanks to the incredible work of the American Cancer Society, however, breast cancer death rates have declined steadily since 1989, totaling a 44% overall decrease.

This cause resonates not only on a national scale but also within the club's home state. Connecticut has one of the highest rates of breast cancer in the country, with an age-adjusted rate of 141.1 per 100,000 adults. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Connecticut women, accounting for 14% of all cancer-related deaths.

This initiative builds on the success of Hartford Athletic's annual Match for a Cause, which has become a cornerstone of the club's community impact programming. Presented by Liberty Bank for the past two years, Match for a Cause raised a record $23,000 in 2024 for Our Piece of the Pie. The Keeper Kit for a Cause program expands this proven model from a single-match fundraiser to a season-long campaign, allowing fans more opportunities to support a vital cause while showcasing Hartford Athletic's ongoing commitment to community health and wellness.

"When selecting a focus for this initiative, we wanted to support a cause that resonates both nationally and within our Connecticut community," said Roux. "By building on the tremendous success of our Match for a Cause event with Liberty Bank, we're able to create an even greater impact through this season-long campaign. The American Cancer Society is an incredible organization that supports hundreds of thousands of individuals and families nationwide. We are proud of this partnership and grateful to both Liberty Bank for their ongoing commitment to community impact and everyone at Hartford Athletic who contributed to bringing this meaningful project to life."

Hartford Athletic will debut the jerseys at its season opener Saturday night on the road against Lexington SC. Hartford Athletic fans can catch their first in-person look of the kit at the club's US Open Cup home match on March 18th. Tickets are available online at hartfordathletic.com/tickets. Fans looking for more ways to make an impact can register for this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, the nation's largest and most impactful breast cancer movement. Visit makingstrideswalk.org/hartfordct to register today.

