El Paso Locomotive FC Unveil 2025 'Midnight Kit'

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled its new home jersey dubbed the "Midnight Kit" ahead of the Locos' 2025 USL Championship season, which kicks off this Saturday, March 8 vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC! Tickets for the 2025 Home Opener at Southwest University Park are available for purchase now at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

The jersey goes on sale to the public in-store and online beginning Thursday, March 6 at 10 a.m. MT.

The "Midnight Kit" is an ode to the starry night skies visible atop El Paso's Franklin Mountains. Mountain-shaped horizontal lines run down the jersey with stars sprinkled across the kit and The Star on the Mountain is also featured on the bottom right, a unifying symbol for El Pasoans that sparks great pride and sense of belonging. Field players will be seen sporting the navy jersey whereas the yellow color way will be worn by the team's goalkeepers.

As featured in the video that accompanied the release, the "Midnight Kit" was designed to invoke feelings of wonder, inspiration, nostalgia and comfort. Whether it is someone's first visit or their return after many years, the "Midnight Kit" was created to serve as an embodiment of home for El Pasoans and the emotions that many feel when looking over the mountains to see El Paso's starry night horizons.

Featured in the campaign was defender Guillermo "Memo" Diaz, who serves as an inspiration for many of El Paso's soccer youth and embodies the El Paso spirit of hard work, grit and determination. A Borderland native, Diaz fought hard for his dream to become a professional player and earned his first contract with the Locos back in 2019 after impressing as a trialist. Diaz would play a role in El Paso's back-to-back Western Conference Final runs in 2019 and 2020 before joining Oakland Roots SC. Between 2021 and 2024, Diaz established himself as a Roots legend with a club-leading 116 USL Championship appearances and 15 assists, scoring five goals along the way.

El Paso Locomotive FC announced this past December that it had signed Diaz ahead of the 2025 season and since his return home, Diaz has not shied away from his desire to be one of the leaders in the locker room and see the Locos fight to make a return to the USL Championship Playoffs.

"I'm very excited to be back with my hometown team and I can't wait to get started," Diaz said on his return to El Paso. "I hope to make an impact on and off the field and we need to believe - and make the city believe - that we can turn this club back to winning ways."

