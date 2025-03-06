Matchday HQ: Phoenix Rising FC vs. FC Tulsa 03.08.25

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







MATCHDAY 1: Phoenix Rising FC vs. FC Tulsa

Location: Phoenix Rising Stadium at 38th St./Washington

Time: 7:00pm (Gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

TV: Arizona Family's (Channel 44)

Streaming: ESPN+ | Rising Radio | 1440, 1190 AM

**Stay Hydrated: Two unopened clear 20oz water bottles are allowed - per person**

GATES

The first 4,000 attendees can grab a rally towel in the northeast corner, presented by Carvana. Plus, as you exit, Circle K is hooking you up with a fuel coupon to save at the pump! The stadium gates will open 1 hour before kickoff at 6:00 p.m.

PREVIEW

The players are back. Preseason is over. Starting Saturday night-and every match through next fall-the points count for real.

With a new head coach on the sidelines and a fresh wave of talent, Phoenix Rising FC kicks off its 2025 USL Championship campaign against FC Tulsa at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium. Four months after falling in the first round of the 2024 playoffs, the club returns with the same lofty goal it sets every season: winning a USL Championship title.

"I think we're where we need to be," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "It's the first game of the year. It's always unknown territory what you're going to face or what you're going to get, but the preparation has been very good. The boys are ready, and we can't wait for Saturday to get here."

PHOENIX RISING FC APP

Before you do anything, be sure to download the PRFC app. Not only is this your ticket into the game, it also has everything you'll need on gameday, including stadium rules, maps, news, stats and more. Click the link below to get started.

LIGHT RAIL

Rising fans can catch Valley Metro Rail, with their fare covered at any of the 41 stations across the Valley, leaving any worries about traffic and parking behind. Match tickets will double as valid light rail fare on the day of the event four hours prior to the start of the event, through the end of the transit day.

TRANSPORTATION

We've got great guides on transit options, the quickest routes and the best parking at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Take the time to review your route and plan to leave early to take the stress out of your gameday commute.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

FOOD TRUCK LINEUP

Starting on the north side of the stadium and moving counter clockwise: AZ Lemonade Stand, Maddie's B's Chicago Popcorn, Ohso Donuts, Bahama Bucks, Cheesesteaks & Cheesecakes, Mama Lola's, Aioli Gourmet Burgers, Wood Fired Pizza, and Grab N Go.

