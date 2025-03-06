Detroit City Football Club Signs Forward Sebastián Guenzatti

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of forward Sebastián Guenzatti. Guenzatti will join the club on a one-year deal, with an option for an additional year in 2026. Guenzatti is eligible for this weekend's opening match in Miami and will wear #23 for Le Rouge this season.

The Montevideo, Uruguay native has spent the last two seasons with Indy Eleven. During the 2024 season, Guenzatti appeared in 32 matches across all competitions, starting in 28. With five goals throughout the season, he moved into eighth place on the USL Championship all-time goal-scoring list. One of those goals came in the match at Keyworth Stadium in March, where he would beat Nate Steinwasher with a right-footed shot. In 2023, the forward played in 35 games for Indy, starting 33. Guenzatti led Indy Eleven with 11 goals on the season and topped the team in minutes played with 2,944.

The 33-year-old forward got his start in the USL Championship with Tampa Bay Rowdies, where he spent six seasons and compiled multiple club records. Guenzatti became the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 65 goals over his six seasons from 2017 to 2022. He would also lead Tampa Bay in scoring in four straight seasons from 2018 to 2021. The forward also accumulated 19 assists over the 160 matches he would play for the Rowdies. Guenzatti played a major role in Tampa Bay's success over the past few seasons, including USL Championship Eastern Conference titles in 2020 and 2021, an Eastern Conference Championship game appearance in 2022, and the Players' Shield in 2021.

Prior to playing in the USL Championship, Guenzatti spent four seasons with the New York Cosmos of the NASL. Over those four seasons with the New York-based club, he made 90 appearances in all competitions. In those 90 matches, the forward scored eleven goals and provided seven assists. Guenzatti played a key role in leading the Cosmos to three NASL regular season titles in the 2013 Fall, 2015 Spring, and 2016 Fall, as well as NASL Soccer Bowl Championship trophies in those three years.

Before joining the Cosmos, Guenzatti played for his hometown club, Huracán FC, in 2013. He began his professional career by making nine appearances and scoring one goal. Before Huracán, Guenzatti spent the 2010-13 seasons with Uruguayan giants Peñarol Under-19 side.

