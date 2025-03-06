Preview: Hounds at North Carolina FC

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and the Hounds beginning their season on the road.

For the eighth straight season - that's every one under head coach Bob Lilley - the Hounds will begin the year with a road match when they travel to face North Carolina FC on Saturday night.

The Hounds and North Carolina were the last two teams to clinch their playoff spot in the Eastern Conference a season ago, and they both did so with a strong closing run to the season. The Hounds went 9-1-5 in their final 16 matches to extend their playoff streak to seven years, while North Carolina won six of its final nine to earn postseason soccer in their first year since returning to the USL Championship after three seasons in League One.

Coming off a season in which they finished with a league-best 28 goals allowed, the Hounds expect to be sound defensively once again with the likes of Sean Suber, Illal Osumanu, Luke Biasi and Junior Etou all returning on the back line ahead of reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Eric Dick.

But this season, the team hopes to find its scoring toucher earlier than it did in 2024. New acquisition Augi Williams will be a big part of that, along with Robbie Mertz staying in a higher, playmaking role. Last season's late-year splash, Bertin Jacquesson, will also play a key role after five goals in his first eight games in Pittsburgh, though he likely will be unavailable this week as he rests a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason match against Loudoun.

Of course, the one person who can almost always be put on the lineup card in ink is Danny Griffin. The sixth-year midfielder, who played his 150th match for the Hounds in last year's playoff loss to Charleston, will wear the captain's armband for a second year in 2025.

North Carolina will present a strong challenge to start the year, as they boast continuity on their front line to match the Hounds' defensive stability. Evan Conway and Oalex Anderson both scored 12 goals a season ago - Conway getting one against the Hounds in the 1-1 draw at Highmark Stadium. Add in playmakers such as Rafa Mentzingen and a pair of former Hounds, Ezra Armstrong and Louis Perez, all of whom had at least five assists last year, and North Carolina is a team capable of breaking opponents down.

The trip to North Carolina has never been an easy one for the Hounds. The team is 0-2-1 in three previous visits to Cary with losses in 2018 and '19 before a 0-0 draw last season in sweltering, humid June conditions. This year's trip should be much more comfortable in that regard, with the forecast calling for temperatures near 60 degrees at kickoff time.

The Hounds are 7-9-9 in season openers all-time, with 17 of those 25 matches being played away from home. In fact, after the Hounds opened each of their first four seasons on home turf, the team has only opened at home four times since 2003 - in '06, '15, '16 and '17.

Match info

Riverhounds (0-0-0) vs. North Carolina FC (0-0-0)

Date: Saturday, March 8

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.

Odds: Not available

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #NCvPIT and #Grittsburgh

