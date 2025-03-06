Rhode Island FC Single-Game Tickets for First Five Home Games on Sale Now

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that single-game tickets for its first five home games of the 2025 USL Championship season are on sale now. The defending Eastern Conference Champions open their home slate against San Antonio FC on Saturday, May 3, marking the historic home opener at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing. Starting at just $21, tickets to the milestone event and the following four home games are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

The Ocean State club is set to host each of its 11 Eastern Conference opponents (Birmingham Legion FC, Charleston Battery, Detroit City FC, Hartford Athletic, Indy Eleven, Loudoun United FC, Louisville City FC, Miami FC, North Carolina FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Tampa Bay Rowdies) once and four opponents from the Western Conference (Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay FC, Sacramento Republic FC and San Antonio FC) inside the state-of-the-art, 100 percent electric, soccer-specific stadium along the Seekonk River. RIFC will play 17 total games at its new stadium, including two games in the newly-expanded Jägermeister Cup.

RIFC recently unveiled its theme nights and promotions schedule for the 2025 USL Championship regular season, including three fireworks shows presented by Rhode Island Energy. After an Eastern Conference Championship banner-raising ceremony on May 3 to commemorate the club's historic 2024 season, the following four home games all feature exciting opportunities for fans to take part in. For Youth Soccer Day on May 10, fans will be gifted with a limited-edition Beanie courtesy of Santoro Oil before taking part in the club's Family Fun Food and Beverage Special of $1 hot dogs, $2 kids drinks and $4 beers. Two weeks later, RIFC will host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for Military Appreciation Day before taking on Miami FC June 7. Paired with a $5 Amber Ale beer special, Amber Night will feature a free RIFC Amber Tee at the gate as the crowd is encouraged to "Amber Out" the new stadium. The Ocean State club closes out its first five games with 401 Night and the return of the Family Fun Food and Beverage Special on June 14 when RIFC faces off against North Carolina FC.

2025 RHODE ISLAND FC HOME GAME SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Opponent Tickets

May 3 4 p.m. San Antonio FC Buy Now

May 10 4 p.m. Monterey Bay FC Buy Now

May 24 4 p.m. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Buy Now

June 7 7 p.m. Miami FC Buy Now

June 14 7 p.m. North Carolina FC Buy Now

June 21 7 p.m. Sacramento Republic FC Coming Soon!

June 28 7 p.m. Portland Hearts of Pine

July 5 7 p.m. Birmingham Legion FC

July 19 4 p.m. Hartford Athletic

July 26 7 p.m. Hartford Athletic

August 6 7 p.m. Detroit City FC

August 9 7 p.m. Loudoun United FC

August 30 7 p.m. Charleston Battery

September 6 4 p.m. Louisville City FC

September 13 4 p.m. Indy Eleven

October 5 5 p.m. Las Vegas Lights FC

October 11 4 p.m. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Other notable contests in downtown Pawtucket include back-to-back games against regional rivals Hartford Athletic on July 19 and July 26, as well as three straight games against 2024 conference playoff opponents in Charleston Battery (Aug. 30), Louisville City FC (Sept. 6) and Indy Eleven (Sept. 13). Rhode Island FC will close out its regular season home schedule in October, hosting 2024 Western Conference finalists Las Vegas Lights FC (Oct. 5) before welcoming the community on Fan Appreciation Day (Oct. 11) against Tampa Bay Rowdies.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.