Hounds Sign Hometown GK Ben Martino

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Ben Martino

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Mallory Neil) Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Ben Martino(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Mallory Neil)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed goalkeeper and Pittsburgh native Ben Martino to a one-year deal with a club option for 2026, pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Martino, 22, was previously under contract with Nashville SC of MLS, and he played the past two seasons with Huntsville City FC, Nashville's reserve team in MLS Next Pro. He began his youth career in the Riverhounds Development Academy, making him the second player to sign a professional deal with the First Team after previously playing for the Hounds' youth teams.

"Ben is a young keeper with good technical qualities and pro experience already under his belt. We are excited to see his progression this year back in Pittsburgh," Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley said.

Martino played in the RDA while attending Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh through the age of 16, when he left to join the Philadelphia Union Academy. The goalkeeper made his senior-level debut in the USL Championship at age 17, appearing in three matches as an academy player with Philadelphia Union II before graduating and playing college soccer at Virginia Tech.

After two seasons and 34 starts with the Hokies, Martino turned pro after his sophomore season by signing with Nashville, which acquired his rights in a transfer deal with the Union in January 2023. Martino became a regular in net for the club's Huntsville team in MLS Next Pro, making 30 appearances and recording three clean sheets across two seasons.

The Hounds now have three goalkeepers under contract for the 2025 season, which kicks off this Saturday, March 8, when the team travels to face North Carolina FC at 7 p.m. in a match that will be shown live on SportsNet Pittsburgh and streamed on ESPN+.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.