Legion FC Adds Roman Torres on Loan from Minnesota United FC

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced on Thursday that it has added Roman Torres in a loan agreement with Minnesota United FC. Pending league and federation approval, the move adds another compelling facet to the Black and Gold's midfield as the 2025 campaign is set to get underway.

"We're excited to bring in Roman on loan and welcome him into the team," Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps said. "He's a very good and dynamic midfielder who comes in after having a great college career."

Torres was selected by Minnesota with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft following a 2024 season at Creighton University that saw the 22-year-old earn Third Team All-Big East honors with three goals and a pair of assists in 17 outings. It was Torres' only season with the Blue Jays, having begun his collegiate soccer journey at Iowa Western Community College where he provided four goals and two assists in 12 outings.

Prior to that, the Dallas-native put together a decorated high school career at Williams Prep, having earned District Most Valuable Player honors three times and was named USA Today High School Texas Player of the Year in 2020 when he scored 47 goals. He also found success at the youth level with FC Dallas Premier where he was named an ECNL All-American.

Torres has his first chance to make his professional debut this Saturday when Legion FC opens its 2025 campaign at home against Loudoun United FC. Kick-off for 205 Night from Protective Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. CT with tickets still available. Fans can also purchase the 205 Ticket Package which includes a VIP Club Seat, $20 food voucher and a special 205 t-shirt.

